Your Ceiling Fan Isn't Actually Lowering The Temperature In Your Room

Ceiling fans might seem like a cheap and easy way to cool your home without an AC. You just need to turn on the associated switch and set the regulator to the highest possible setting to beat the heat. Or, so you think. In reality, ceiling fans don't have the power to lower the temperature in a room. Wondering how they make you feel better during summer months, then? You feel cooler when you turn on a fan because of the wind chill effect.

So, basically, there's an ever-present layer of moisture on your skin. Its thickness will depend on how oppressive the weather is, but your body will produce sweat to regulate inner temperature. And when this layer comes into contact with air, it evaporates from your skin, helping you feel cooler even if the temperature of the place you're in doesn't change. This is what happens when you switch on a ceiling fan. Although it doesn't affect the overall temperature of a room; it accelerates the evaporation of sweat. This cools your body down (up to 4 degrees Fahrenheit) and makes you feel like your room is not as hot as it was initially. However, don't run it non-stop and ensure to turn it off when you're not in the room, or it might end up heating your space (slightly). This is because the motor inside gives off heat when a fan is in use. Plus, with no one around to enjoy the wind chill effect, it'll just be consuming electricity instead of cooling your home.