What Is The 25% Rule In Roofing?

Damaged roofs are never fun. After all, you don't just have to get the roof repaired. You also need to talk to contractors and insurers, and then if someone brings up the "25% rule," the whole thing becomes even more overwhelming. Like, what even is the 25% rule? It might make you feel like you need a calculator and a lawyer. Don't worry, though, as the 25% rule isn't all that complicated. It basically means that if more than 25% of your roof, or one roof section, is repaired within 12 months, you have reached an important threshold. Now, repairs alone won't cut it, and you will need to bring the whole roof or affected section up to the current building code.

Let's dig into it a little bit more. The 25% rule is basically a tipping point. So, if your roof damage is under 25% of the total roof area, a repair may be allowed. If, however, the damage is over 25%, it is now a replacement job. Also, remember that roofs are not always measured as one unit. Building codes can sometimes split a roof into sections, and depending on slopes, elevations, and any other physical breaks, your whole house or roof might not be treated as one unit.

Even worse? It doesn't even matter if it was unrelated fixes. If repairs exceed that 25% threshold, patching the roof is usually not an option. The rule even applies to missing shingles, damaged flashing, worn-out roof sections, and leaks. Put simply, it is just one of those common roof problems that hits you when you expect it the least.