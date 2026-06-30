What Is The 25% Rule In Roofing?
Damaged roofs are never fun. After all, you don't just have to get the roof repaired. You also need to talk to contractors and insurers, and then if someone brings up the "25% rule," the whole thing becomes even more overwhelming. Like, what even is the 25% rule? It might make you feel like you need a calculator and a lawyer. Don't worry, though, as the 25% rule isn't all that complicated. It basically means that if more than 25% of your roof, or one roof section, is repaired within 12 months, you have reached an important threshold. Now, repairs alone won't cut it, and you will need to bring the whole roof or affected section up to the current building code.
Let's dig into it a little bit more. The 25% rule is basically a tipping point. So, if your roof damage is under 25% of the total roof area, a repair may be allowed. If, however, the damage is over 25%, it is now a replacement job. Also, remember that roofs are not always measured as one unit. Building codes can sometimes split a roof into sections, and depending on slopes, elevations, and any other physical breaks, your whole house or roof might not be treated as one unit.
Even worse? It doesn't even matter if it was unrelated fixes. If repairs exceed that 25% threshold, patching the roof is usually not an option. The rule even applies to missing shingles, damaged flashing, worn-out roof sections, and leaks. Put simply, it is just one of those common roof problems that hits you when you expect it the least.
Insurance can sometimes make the 25% rule a bit complicated
It's not just contractors who watch the 25% rule. Insurers keep track of it, too. For instance, if your policy pays Replacement Cost Coverage, crossing the 25% threshold can mean your insurer pays for a full roof replacement. They won't deduct depreciation. With Actual Cash Value coverage, however, you will only receive the roof's depreciated value. You will need to pay the remaining difference yourself. Insurance also varies based on many other things. Damage cause, roof age, material type, matching rules, local code, deductibles, the list just goes on.
So, when fixing damage on roofing, two homes with similar damage can get very different claim results. For instance, if you have a newer roof and matching shingles are easily available in the market, a repair will be approved easily. If, however, your roof is old and shingles are not available, the discussion might change to replacement instead of repair. The best you can do is document everything. For instance, you must take photos and save repair invoices. Also, note the square footage repaired, and keep inspection reports. Plus, beware of the contractors.
Some of them push you towards replacement even when you do not need one. So, make sure you understand when it is truly time for a new roof. Lastly, do not wait for the damage to spread. If you see any signs of damage, get an inspection as soon as possible and ask the roofing contractor to explain the math to you in simple English. Also, check your local building rules and read your insurance policy before, as the 25% rule may not even apply in some situations.