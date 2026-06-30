Buying A Home In California Isn't What Most People Expect

When you're dreaming about buying a home in California, it's understandable if sunny weather and ocean views aren't the only things on your wishlist. Whether you're hunting for an iconic bungalow in Pasadena, a "Painted Lady" Victorian in San Francisco, or a Spanish Revival in San Diego, the Golden State has plenty of architectural styles for homebuyers to choose from. Glorious weather, cultural diversity, and abundant job opportunities are among the pros of buying a home in the most populated state in the country. Nevertheless, newcomers are often shocked by California's prohibitively expensive housing prices, significant tax bills, high overall cost of living, and quality of life issues including traffic, crime, and environmental concerns.

One of the best questions to ask yourself before buying a home is "How much can I afford?" In California, the answer may surprise you. Housing prices are much higher in California than the national average. According to the state's Legislative Analyst's Office, mid-tier homes average $775,000 in 2026. The California Association of Realtors recently reported that the statewide median home price is just shy of a million dollars. Meanwhile, Zillow currently lists under 65,000 single family homes for sale.

In practical terms, expensive housing prices combined with extremely limited inventory means homebuyers will need to have deep pockets, high incomes, or both. Although median prices in certain areas like Northern California, Central Valley, and Sacramento are hovering around $500,000, real estate agents caution that it can be difficult to compete with all cash buyers or investors, who own a fifth of all homes in the state.