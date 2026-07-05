Don't Toss Old Plastic Cups: Turn Them Into A Chic DIY Vase

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Nearly every household has a set of standard plastic cups, and where they came from is usually a mystery. If you have nicer drinkware sets on hand, the plastic ones are likely sitting unused and taking up space in kitchen cabinets. It may be tempting to toss these unwanted cups, but before you do, consider a chic DIY that gives them a second life in your home. Miguelito'sDIY on YouTube shared an easy yet creative method that turns modest plastic cups into a stylish piece of decor.

This DIYer turned a pair of cups into a chic vase for centerpieces. Their simple shape and lightweight material makes them easy to customize to fit various interior styles, including modern, contemporary, elegant, and retro-inspired rooms. Add creative accents to make them an exciting piece of decor, or keep embellishments minimal for a sleek look. Pair this idea with other chic centerpieces hiding around your home to create a one-of-a-kind display on a countertop, table, or decorative shelf.

In addition to their stylish design, this DIY vase idea is incredibly budget-friendly. The pair of old cups is potentially free. Even if you stop by the thrift store to pick some up, the two would probably not cost up to a dollar. The only other necessary materials are hot glue, a can of spray paint, and dollar store embellishments. The embellishments seem superfluous but are necessary to hide the visible seam between the combined cups.