You might be surprised to learn that scientists have been studying how much time people spend in the bathroom since the 1960s. The debates may range from whether men or women take longer to use the facilities, wash their hands, or handle bathtime for the kids. However, enjoying a clean, functional, and attractive bathroom is pretty much universal. Although remodeling a bathroom isn't always practical or affordable, there are several exciting IKEA bathroom finds hitting shelves in July 2026 — from wall cabinets to shower baskets and curtains.

While the Swedish chain no longer produces its iconic catalogs, it still regularly releases new and limited edition products. Right now, there are almost 1,300 new arrivals available in stores and online, but only a fraction of them are bathroom-specific finds. Several of them are part of the ENHET bathroom line, a system of modular vanity units and storage cabinets that are ideal if you have a few hundred dollars to spend on major updates.

However, since more of us are working on a tighter budget than ever this summer, with funds prioritized for cooling homes as 2026 temperatures continue to soar, we skipped over bigger ticket purchases in favor of new IKEA bathroom finds that are under $30. Although a few of them require minimal assembly, most of the items on our list were designed with practicality at the forefront. Since they're new, several of our picks have a limited number of customer reviews so far, so we narrowed down the best options primarily on affordability and appearance instead.