Exciting IKEA Bathroom Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026
You might be surprised to learn that scientists have been studying how much time people spend in the bathroom since the 1960s. The debates may range from whether men or women take longer to use the facilities, wash their hands, or handle bathtime for the kids. However, enjoying a clean, functional, and attractive bathroom is pretty much universal. Although remodeling a bathroom isn't always practical or affordable, there are several exciting IKEA bathroom finds hitting shelves in July 2026 — from wall cabinets to shower baskets and curtains.
While the Swedish chain no longer produces its iconic catalogs, it still regularly releases new and limited edition products. Right now, there are almost 1,300 new arrivals available in stores and online, but only a fraction of them are bathroom-specific finds. Several of them are part of the ENHET bathroom line, a system of modular vanity units and storage cabinets that are ideal if you have a few hundred dollars to spend on major updates.
However, since more of us are working on a tighter budget than ever this summer, with funds prioritized for cooling homes as 2026 temperatures continue to soar, we skipped over bigger ticket purchases in favor of new IKEA bathroom finds that are under $30. Although a few of them require minimal assembly, most of the items on our list were designed with practicality at the forefront. Since they're new, several of our picks have a limited number of customer reviews so far, so we narrowed down the best options primarily on affordability and appearance instead.
HUSBYÅN Wall cabinet
IKEA is well-known for its chic minimalist roots, but for several years now, playful pops of color have also been hitting the company's Scandinavian shelves. The new HUSBYÅN Wall cabinet is a perfect example. Although the $30 cabinet is available in gray-beige, the dark green steel powder-coating makes it an eye-catching addition to any bathroom, and ideal for storing summer essentials like sunscreen. Designed by Henrik Preutz, the lockable cabinet has removable shelves and a door that can be positioned to open from the left or right, depending on what your space requires. It's intended for wall-mounting, but can also be used flat.
TVÅLSJÖN 3-piece bathroom set
The new TVÅLSJÖN 3-piece bathroom set only has feedback from two customers so far, but both of them gave the $20 stoneware find a five-star rating. Consisting of a tray, dispenser, and mug, each piece is coated in a deep blue reactive glaze that creates a one-of-a-kind finish. The tray measures just under eight inches wide, making it a good choice for slightly larger bathroom countertops. The glaze matches several other not-so-new but highly-rated items from IKEA's GLADELIG collection, which includes kitchenware items that could be repurposed for bathroom storage.
ENUDDEN Wall shelf
The lone reviewer so far describes IKEA's new ENUDDEN Wall shelf as "A very practical and attractive clothes hanger!" The galvanized steel design provides 2-in-1 storage. Along with a raised-edge shelf that's large enough for small bottles or potted plants, it has three hooks that provide a place for hanging towels or a bathrobe. The $7 shelf measures just under 12 inches wide, making it worth a look if you're trying to figure out the best ways to do storage in a small bathroom.
TÅNGHÄLLAN Shower basket
It can be tricky when your bath and body products are perched precariously on the edge of your tub, or worse yet, on the floor of your shower where they get slippery over time. Even if you're on a budget, IKEA's TÅNGHÄLLAN Shower basket is an extremely affordable new find. The $4 partly recycled plastic basket is a no-drill solution thanks to its large hook. In addition to simply looping it over the neck of your showerhead or faucet handle (saving you from a sweaty installation in the heat!), you can also connect multiple baskets together for additional storage.
PÄRKLA Laundry bag
Only time will tell if the new PÄRKLA Laundry bag joins the ranks of IKEA's most beloved bags, but there's plenty to love about the $2.79 bathroom find. Made of a semi-transparent polypropylene material that won't absorb odors from your sour-smelling laundry in the summer, the large-but-lightweight bags hold up to 17 pounds of clothes or bath towels. The freestanding design is also easily hung from the two handles on either side of a convenient zipper. When it's time to lug the load to your laundry room, there's another handle on the bottom to make carrying easier.
PÄRLSLINKE Trashcan
IKEA customers are already gushing about the new PÄRLSLINKE Trashcan. "Perfect in small spaces," wrote one. "This is just right," said another. The $17 find has a matte black finish and soft-close pedal that eliminates noise even though the outer can and lid are constructed of powder-coated steel. The inner bucket is made of a polypropylene material that's easily emptied and wiped clean. And, even though the tiny bin holds only a gallon of trash, designer Ebba Strandmark added non-slip feet to keep it from moving around during your chaotic morning rush or midnight trips to the bathroom.
LÖJTNANT Shower curtain
You can find cheaper options among IKEA's new bathroom textiles, but a few thrilled customers are already reporting that it's hard to find a prettier one than the LÖJTNANT Shower curtain. "This curtain is bright and beautiful! Great price too! What a great find!," exclaimed one fan who left a five-star rating. "Certainly brightens my small bathroom. I smile every time I walk in," wrote another. The $15 curtain is made from a water-resistant polyester fabric printed with aquatic plants, which offer a summery vibe that's just abstract enough to work in almost any space.
NISSAFORS Utility cart
More IKEA customers have shared feedback on the new NISSAFORS Utility cart than any other bathroom find hitting the shelves in July 2026. Assembly is described anywhere from "difficult" to "for masochists," due mostly to the tiny screws used for this super-slim rolling storage solution. That said, this is still an affordable option for tight spaces in need of storage. Available in white or black, the $27 find is under eight inches wide, making it easy to squeeze between a toilet and tub or vanity. Three tiers provide space for tissues, sunscreen, or other summer bathroom must-haves, while two casters make it conveniently mobile.
ALMTJÄRN Bathmat
The ALMTJÄRN Bathmat has technically been around for a while, which explains why it already has almost 1,000 five-star ratings. However, the $30 plush microfiber and latex-backed mat is currently available in limited edition colors including dark gray and blush pink. Its 24x35 inch size provides plenty of room for drying off, and its absorbent materials mean you'll spend less time doing so after a much-needed shower in the summer heat. Along with being machine-washable, reviewers appreciate the outstanding comfort it provides. "Standing on it is like standing on a cloud of cotton. So soft so thick. I love it," wrote one person.