6 Best Vegetables To Plant In Pots In July (Fast-Growing Picks)

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Whether your container garden is getting a late start or you're simply practicing succession planting, there are still tasty veggies you can start growing in July. From radish to spinach to lettuce, we've picked six fast-growing vegetables that not only work well in pots, but grow fast enough that you'll most likely be able to harvest before your first frost sets in.

Container gardening is, of course, a great way to maximize garden space when you're limited in places to grow, but that doesn't mean it's as easy as you think. Remember that you'll need to set your plants up for success in their confined spaces as best you can, so let's get everything ready now. First, make sure you're using a pot that's big enough to hold a mature batch of crops and that it has good drainage. Next, you're going to want to use a soil blend designed for container gardening because it will have stuff added to it that helps keep water moving through the pot and prevents the soil from getting compacted and potentially ruining your harvest.

Finally, consider automating your watering routine, as water demands for container plants are a little more high-maintenance than for vegetables that can stretch out a bit and look for moisture around them. We like JIYANG's Solar Automatic Drip Irrigation Kit System because it takes the guesswork out of watering, but you can also just set yourself a reminder to water your containers in the morning so excess water has time to evaporate.