Not Creeping Thyme: The Weed-Resistant Landscaping Option With Beautiful Blooms

What makes Lamb's ears low maintenance is that they are deer and rabbit-resistant and are drought-tolerant. In fact, in high humidity or with too much water, the leaves can wither and rot. But if you keep them nice and dry, you won't need to do much to these plants aside from the occasional tidying up by removing dead leaves. Fertilizer isn't necessary.

Once planted, they will fill out a space quickly. This makes them a great landscape border plant anywhere that you don't want to spend time weeding or watering. In the right climate, these plants can actually be aggressive spreaders, which might be perfect for a large space you want to fill, but can become a management issue if you don't want them to take over.

If you aren't into tall blooms and want a plant that is more of a low-grower, check out the cultivars "Helen von Stein" or "Silver carpet," which have large fuzzy leaves growing in short, dense clumps that rarely flower. You can also practice deadheading flower spikes as they emerge to keep your Lamb's ears height in check. But pollinators do love the flowers, so if you want more bees and butterflies in your garden, be sure to let it bloom.