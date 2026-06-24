Not Creeping Thyme: The Weed-Resistant Landscaping Option With Beautiful Blooms
There are a lot of pretty hardscaping ideas for creating a low-maintenance yard that doesn't require constant weeding. But, if you prefer a softer, greener look, a groundcover may be more your style. Groundcovers have the benefit of filling in your yard with dense growth that won't allow other weeds to establish themselves, and they can help keep your yard cool in the summer and green all year round. Creeping thyme has long been a popular landscaping alternative to lawns and garden borders, with its pretty purple flowers and light maintenance needs. But there is another groundcover that is just as pretty and fragrant and brings unique color and texture to your garden: Lamb's ears (Stachys byzantina).
Native to the Middle East, Lamb's ears, also called Donkey's ears or Lamb's wool, is a herb from the mint family that is evergreen in warm climates. Hardy in USDA growing zones 4 through 9, this plant has broad, fuzzy, gray-green leaves that feel wonderful to the touch, which is why it is a favorite in children's and sensory gardens. Beyond being soft, this plant can sprout sprays of fragrant pink or purple blooms up to 18 inches tall, depending on the cultivar. And there are many cultivars to choose from, all of which enjoy well-drained soils and plenty of sun.
Caring for Lamb's ears
What makes Lamb's ears low maintenance is that they are deer and rabbit-resistant and are drought-tolerant. In fact, in high humidity or with too much water, the leaves can wither and rot. But if you keep them nice and dry, you won't need to do much to these plants aside from the occasional tidying up by removing dead leaves. Fertilizer isn't necessary.
Once planted, they will fill out a space quickly. This makes them a great landscape border plant anywhere that you don't want to spend time weeding or watering. In the right climate, these plants can actually be aggressive spreaders, which might be perfect for a large space you want to fill, but can become a management issue if you don't want them to take over.
If you aren't into tall blooms and want a plant that is more of a low-grower, check out the cultivars "Helen von Stein" or "Silver carpet," which have large fuzzy leaves growing in short, dense clumps that rarely flower. You can also practice deadheading flower spikes as they emerge to keep your Lamb's ears height in check. But pollinators do love the flowers, so if you want more bees and butterflies in your garden, be sure to let it bloom.