Ditch Traditional Hostas: This Shade Plant Has Striking Purple Flowers

If you have a shade garden, you've likely thought about growing hostas (Hosta), or perhaps you already have them. Indeed, hostas are a popular landscaping solution for shady areas, as they look gorgeous with little maintenance and sunlight. But along with their infamous ability to attract deer, hostas have a number of other downsides, and they're not a universal solution for all shade gardens. And while their summer- and fall-blooming white-to-lavender flowers are pretty, hostas are best-known for their beautiful leaves. If you want to mix things up in your shade and have the time and patience to wait for a plant that can produce gorgeous purple flowers, consider trying the giant trillium (Trilium chloropetalum).

Also commonly called giant wakerobin, giant trillium is a shade-loving perennial that belongs to the lily family. While several types of trilliums may be found in the wild across the U.S., giant trillium is native to parts of the West Coast. Unlike hostas, which flower in the summer, giant trillium is a spring bloomer, so planting both may support pollinating visitors at different points of the season. While noted for their deep purple flowers, some plants may also produce varying shades of red, as well as yellow or white blooms. Nevertheless, all flowers consist of large, three-petaled blooms that grow from the centers of three-leaf clusters. All these features truly break the mold of the typical hosta plants that are so commonplace in shade gardens.