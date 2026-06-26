Forget Concrete Birdbaths: A More Rustic Alternative You Can DIY

TiKTokker @housefulofhandmade kicked off last year's Scrap Wood Summer with a simple project that replaces an old lawn standby, the concrete birdbath. If it seems a strange thing to replace, have a look at her birdbath and take it all in ... the portability, the safety for birds, the proximity to windows, the fact that you can build it yourself. A hanging birdbath made from scrap lumber seems like a worthy replacement for an incredibly heavy old concrete thing that some don't fill due to a lack of visibility.

The birdbath in @housefulofhandmade's video is built around a 14-inch saucer from a large planter. At the ideal depth for a birdbath, about 2 inches, a perfectly cylindrical saucer of that size would hold 1 ⅓ gallons of water, weighing about 11 lbs ... not super-heavy, but not as light as bird seed either. So part of the challenge was to make sure the birdbath is strong enough, which @housefulofhandmade navigates by adding a second octagon of boards to the bottom to support hardware cloth as a backup in case the saucer lip breaks. (Hardware cloth is the welded metal mesh you might use to keep critters out of something or make your own tree guards.)

You could rotate your second octagon 11.25 degrees, offsetting its boards across the joints of the main octagon so the smaller boards can add holding power to the moderately strong end-grain joints of the main octagon. But her original design seems plenty strong, and it looks great ... which might not be as true with a rotated second octagon on the bottom.