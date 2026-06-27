Transforming A Vintage Card Catalog From Dewey Decimal To Home Office Storage

Welcome to The Thrifted Fix, where Hunker writers turn pre-loved thrift store finds into the ultimate solutions for everyday home problems. Consider this your weekly reminder: A little vision and DIY ingenuity can fix any space!

Let's be honest — we all have that one junk drawer tucked away somewhere in the home (or several like me) that seems like an endless black hole for lip balm, nail clippers, and the occasional rogue rubber band. If you're looking for a simple paperclip, you spend a good 10 minutes digging through papers, pens, receipts, and sunglasses. This can be chaotic, frustrating, and a complete waste of valuable time. Luckily, I'm always on the hunt at the thrift store for unique ways to customize my space and sneak extra storage into my home without breaking the bank at high-end container stores.

That's where I found my card catalog, which felt hitting the jackpot. It's an original piece from Gaylord Brothers, a company that began making library furniture in the late 1800s. If you're a fellow bookworm, you probably remember these wooden cases from school libraries before online catalogs and public access computers took over. For just $100, I managed to grab this piece of history, which completely changed the way I organize my office supplies. To me, it's not just a piece of furniture meant for library cards. It's the end of the small-item struggle.