This Color Was Everywhere In The '80s: The Living Room Trend That's Back For 2026
The '80s had a very distinct color palette, and was characterized by bright, bold hues. These unforgettable shades spilled over into all areas of life, from fluorescent scrunchies and neon album covers to colorful home decor all across America. Back then, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing color. This is especially true as the bright and colorful Memphis design movement took off during the '80s. And in 2026, one of the main players of this era is back in a big way. We're seeing electric blue in everything from furniture and paint to pillows — if you can name it, it can (and should be) this bold shade, which is closer to royal blue than light blue or cyan. The trend can also easily expand to cover things like area rugs, lamp bases, and even drawer pulls and hardware, too. Anything that needs just a little pop of color in the living room can be washed in this retro hue.
In fact, there is a whole family of colors surrounding electric blue that are totally having a moment this year as things shift from neutrals and into more individual territory. "Dramatic blues especially — think deep indigos and electric cobalts — are being used on everything from walls and cabinetry to furniture," designer Jessica Shaw told Martha Stewart about the trend. Designer Regina Reaves agreed, as in 2026 she told TZR, "Colors like emerald green, electric blue, and turquoise have their stake to claim in homes for the bold and daring." So whatever your preferred shade, there is something to work with when it comes to this throwback trend.
Styling electric blue in your living room
The thing is, you don't necessarily want to get the look of an '80s-themed room, but rather one that's just inspired by the era instead. To avoid making your electric blue pieces look kitschy or randomly inserted into your existing decor, you need to style with intention. There are two main ways to go about this. The first is pulling off the color drenching trend, which has been around for a few years already. In this instance, you would mix and layer electric blue wallpapers, paints, furniture pieces and decor within your living room to create a lush, monochromatic space. If you have features like built-in bookshelves or a reading nook in your room, this can look particularly dramatic as they add some dimension — ensuring the color doesn't look flat.
The second way to incorporate the shade is by making it a statement piece against a more neutral backdrop. Think: a couch in a room filled with creams and whites, an accent wall behind the entertainment center, or even a fun lamp, tied in with a throw pillow or two if you don't want to alter any of your main pieces. Just be sure to place the color in a few places, so it doesn't feel completely random. This means following the three color rule, in that the dominant color takes up 60% of the space, the secondary color 30%, and the accent color 10%. In this instance, something as bold as electric blue can do a lot of heavy lifting even when used sparingly.