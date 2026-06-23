This Color Was Everywhere In The '80s: The Living Room Trend That's Back For 2026

The '80s had a very distinct color palette, and was characterized by bright, bold hues. These unforgettable shades spilled over into all areas of life, from fluorescent scrunchies and neon album covers to colorful home decor all across America. Back then, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing color. This is especially true as the bright and colorful Memphis design movement took off during the '80s. And in 2026, one of the main players of this era is back in a big way. We're seeing electric blue in everything from furniture and paint to pillows — if you can name it, it can (and should be) this bold shade, which is closer to royal blue than light blue or cyan. The trend can also easily expand to cover things like area rugs, lamp bases, and even drawer pulls and hardware, too. Anything that needs just a little pop of color in the living room can be washed in this retro hue.

In fact, there is a whole family of colors surrounding electric blue that are totally having a moment this year as things shift from neutrals and into more individual territory. "Dramatic blues especially — think deep indigos and electric cobalts — are being used on everything from walls and cabinetry to furniture," designer Jessica Shaw told Martha Stewart about the trend. Designer Regina Reaves agreed, as in 2026 she told TZR, "Colors like emerald green, electric blue, and turquoise have their stake to claim in homes for the bold and daring." So whatever your preferred shade, there is something to work with when it comes to this throwback trend.