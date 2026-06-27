Forget Cabinets: DIYer Has A Better Place To Store Toilet Paper In A Small Bathroom
When it comes to toilet paper, the plusher roll is often the way to go. Bonus points for super-mega rolls that need to be replaced less often, too. But with all of this added comfort and convenience comes bulk. However, this makes the backup supply a challenge to store, especially if you're working with a small bathroom and limited cabinetry.
Thankfully, TikTok user yetanotherhouseproject shared a genius DIY project to stash your extra toilet paper in a very unexpected, yet extremely convenient spot. Instead of taking up precious vanity or linen cabinet space, store it under the tub. Yes, you read that right. By removing the tub surround and building custom drawers, they created integrated storage to capitalize on dead space. Since the build process will be different for every person's tub setup, this project is ideal for an intermediate DIYer with the ability to pivot as needed.
To tackle this hidden storage drawer DIY, first verify you have the right type of bathtub to make it happen. While this understandably won't work for freestanding, clawfoot, or alcove (with integrated front skirt) style tubs, you're in luck if you have a drop-in tub. This type features a finished interior basin and top but no finished sides. It's inserted into a pre-built supportive base, then wrapped with your desired decorative surround material. Because the skirting is made from an independent, primarily aesthetic material (aside from water protection), you can remove it without affecting the tub's installation. So if you have enough clearance in front for a pop-out drawer, this could be the ultimate hidden storage DIY for your toilet paper stockpile and other toiletries.
Important considerations before starting the under-tub storage drawer DIY
When planning the interior location of your storage drawer, the most spacious spot will be the dead space behind the tub slope. Some tub setups may allow low drawers under the tub basin itself, and others may let you sneak in a shallow-depth drawer on the plumbed side of the tub. This will all depend on your individual installation (i.e. where the plumbing is located, support beam placement, height from subfloor to tub, how much larger the surround is than the tub, etc.). Whirlpool tubs will add a layer of complication due to the electrical, pump, and extra jet pipes taking up more under-tub real estate.
It may be tempting to relocate supports and plumbing to optimize wasted space like this TikTok user. However, it's best to consult a professional to ensure your plans don't compromise the integrity of the base or mess with plumbing code. The last thing you want is a major problem with a bathtub full of water that weighs hundreds of pounds. So, proceed with caution and professional guidance for any alterations. Otherwise, sticking with the existing tub configuration is a far safer and simpler option for the average homeowner.
To create your hidden storage drawer plan, begin by demoing the existing drop-in tub surround material to reveal the inner workings. From here, you can get a better gauge on what's doable based on your setup and plumbing. Measure the available space and plan the size and placement of your storage drawers accordingly.
Create under-tub drawer boxes with hidden push-to-open hardware for a seamless look
Next, you'll need to purchase pre-fabricated drawer boxes to fit your dimensions or build them yourself. For more experienced woodworkers, you could create irregularly-shaped boxes like the TikTok DIYer. These can accommodate pipes, supports, and other obstacles for maximum storage optimization.
@yetanotherhouseproject
Under bath drawers in the making! The most anticipated DIY of the house 🤣. #bathroomstorage #underbathstorage #diy #storagehacks #hiddenstorage #fyp #viral_video
Then, construct wood cabinet supports to hold the drawer slide hardware. This could be a preassembled 2-by-4 frame that's slid into the under-tub cavity, then secured to the wall or subfloor. Or, you could opt to build the supports in place if the space is spacious enough to maneuver.
Once the interior of the under-tub area is built out to support the drawers, install the slides according to the instructions. You may want to slightly recess your surround panel so water doesn't drip from the tub edge into the drawer. Using whatever material suits your aesthetic, make a tall drawer front to attach to the drawer box that runs from the floor to the underside of the tub. Finish out the remaining tub surround with the same material as the drawer fronts for a chic, seamless look. To open, push the base of the drawer front with your foot to pop open the clever hidden storage, revealing your toilet paper stash and other bathroom essentials.