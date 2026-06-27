Forget Cabinets: DIYer Has A Better Place To Store Toilet Paper In A Small Bathroom

When it comes to toilet paper, the plusher roll is often the way to go. Bonus points for super-mega rolls that need to be replaced less often, too. But with all of this added comfort and convenience comes bulk. However, this makes the backup supply a challenge to store, especially if you're working with a small bathroom and limited cabinetry.

Thankfully, TikTok user yetanotherhouseproject shared a genius DIY project to stash your extra toilet paper in a very unexpected, yet extremely convenient spot. Instead of taking up precious vanity or linen cabinet space, store it under the tub. Yes, you read that right. By removing the tub surround and building custom drawers, they created integrated storage to capitalize on dead space. Since the build process will be different for every person's tub setup, this project is ideal for an intermediate DIYer with the ability to pivot as needed.

To tackle this hidden storage drawer DIY, first verify you have the right type of bathtub to make it happen. While this understandably won't work for freestanding, clawfoot, or alcove (with integrated front skirt) style tubs, you're in luck if you have a drop-in tub. This type features a finished interior basin and top but no finished sides. It's inserted into a pre-built supportive base, then wrapped with your desired decorative surround material. Because the skirting is made from an independent, primarily aesthetic material (aside from water protection), you can remove it without affecting the tub's installation. So if you have enough clearance in front for a pop-out drawer, this could be the ultimate hidden storage DIY for your toilet paper stockpile and other toiletries.