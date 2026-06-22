Ditch Traditional Hostas: There's Another Plant That's Great For Shaded Yards

We love a good hosta, but when you need a shade-loving ground cover that grows where other plants don't dare to tread, you might want to try barrenwort (Epimedium), also known as bishop's hat, instead. Not only does it thrive in shade, but it's a hardy ground cover that comes in over 50 different species, making it easy to find a type that matches your landscape's aesthetic. Rather than sparse clumps of hostas, it can quickly cover the whole garden bed in flowers once established.

What makes it so hardy is its shallow root system, which gives it two big benefits. First, since it doesn't need to spend time digging into the ground the way a plant with a big taproot would, it instead focuses its energy on spreading its rhizomes across the ground, covering the soil so that weeds never get a foothold. But the other reason people love it so much is that its shallow root system allows it to climb over bare patches and large tree roots, making your landscape more consistent.

Since it's such a versatile family, it's also great for those who aren't sure they're ready to commit to this long-term garden relationship. Let's say, for example, you're interested in barrenwort but just aren't sure it's going to work. Luckily for you, the Asian-native varieties are mostly deciduous, so you can just dip your toe in to see how you like it. But if you're sold and ready for a barrenwort-filled yard, the Mediterranean varieties are largely evergreen, so you're set there, too.