I Abandoned My Modern Stove For A 1950s Showstopper (And So Should You)

I'm about to encourage you to abandon all modern conveniences and buy a vintage stove. I mostly hope you don't listen, since prices are already a little out of control. And I really do get it. If a typical modern stove is like, say, a Nissan Altima, most people would think an antique stove is like trying to drive home from work in one of those railroad handcars you might use to lug TNT to wherever Roadrunner was last seen — clunky, difficult, and likely to explode at any moment. But on its own terms, my 1951 Chambers Model C stove is smarter, more capable, better-looking, and (believe it or not) cheaper than yours.

We built our kitchen around a few things we thought were important, all of which are gone today: a ridiculous 44-inch Kallista sink, a 36-inch Thermador gas cooktop, and a Dacor double wall oven. The sink was okay, the gas hob was great, and I hated the double oven from its very first beep. All three were replaced with vintage versions in the form of a two-faucet bathroom sink and the Chambers stove. When you first walk into our kitchen, you might notice the sink, which I've described elsewhere as looking like something from a 1920s sanatorium. Or, you might notice the big window over that sink or even the farm table we got for free from a farm (a true worktable that is always cluttered and never refinished, because worktable). But odds are, you'll first notice the stove. You might deny it, but you'll want one. And if you'll hear me out, you might very well decide to get one.