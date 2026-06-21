Not Traditional Shelves: IKEA Has A Smart Solution For Extra Storage In A Small Bathroom

There is one caveat to this product, though. It's specifically designed for the ENHET series, so that's the only system IKEA can guarantee it fits on. However, with the clamp installation, it may be possible to attach it to other shelves. ENHET open frames have a 13 ¾ inch space between shelves. So, if your shelves also have similar dimensions, this shelf might just work. If you're sold on the look and live near an IKEA, the brand has a 180-day return policy on opened products, so it's possible to try it out and return it if it doesn't fit.

The positioning on the front or side of a shelf makes this swivel unit quite visible and gives it great styling potential. Instead of using it for any old storage, you can lean into the aesthetic prominence. Think of it as a way to add to your bathroom's design as well as its organization. When it's laden with nice products, one happy reviewer mentions it makes their space feel like a fancy hotel bathroom. IKEA styles it with matching toiletry bottles on the shelves, as well as glass spice jars in kitchen photos. It wouldn't have the same effect if it were laden with colorful medication or plastic cosmetic bottles with loud labels. To get a similar look, treat it like a display in a spa or upmarket store. Serums in pretty containers, a stylish bathroom organizer set, and attractive trinket dishes will all look nice on these shelves.