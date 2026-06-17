Bedsure PureWoven™ 100% Rayon Derived From Bamboo Sheet Set Review: A 'Buttery Soft Promise'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The quest for a cozy, soft, luxurious sleep is understandable, given we spend about a third of our lives in bed. Therefore, as an interior designer who regularly selects bedding for clients, I was excited when Bedsure provided Hunker their sustainable king-sized PureWoven bamboo-derived cooling bed sheets in forest green in exchange for a no-strings-attached review.

The sheets are advertised as being made of 100% Rayon derived from bamboo, a semi-synthetic textile that has natural plant-based cellulose origins but then typically goes through chemical processing to turn the wood pulp to fabric. The fabric is said to be manufactured for maximum breathability and silky-smooth softness that is gentle on the skin. Designed to keep hot sleepers comfortable, the ethically sourced bamboo fabric is touted for its outstanding cooling and moisture-wicking capabilities. Additionally, they boast easy machine washable fabric care to make them a practical choice for daily life. These are all very exciting selling points, so I was curious if the well-reviewed sheets (4.4 stars with over 63k ratings at the time of publication) would offer the dreamy sleep we're all after.

Upon delivery of the $62.99 (originally $76.99) king-sized forest green set, the sheets were absolutely lovely right out of the package — crisp, super silky-soft, and thankfully not too shiny. The color was beautiful, not too overly saturated, and pretty true to the online photos. The sheet felt substantial and well made, but simultaneously lightweight and silky. While the beautifully smooth softness of the Bedsure sheets was undeniable, I was ready to do a deeper dive into how they looked and performed over the testing period (and forecasted future), as well as gauge the true sustainability of the product.