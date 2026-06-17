Bedsure PureWoven™ 100% Rayon Derived From Bamboo Sheet Set Review: A 'Buttery Soft Promise'
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The quest for a cozy, soft, luxurious sleep is understandable, given we spend about a third of our lives in bed. Therefore, as an interior designer who regularly selects bedding for clients, I was excited when Bedsure provided Hunker their sustainable king-sized PureWoven bamboo-derived cooling bed sheets in forest green in exchange for a no-strings-attached review.
The sheets are advertised as being made of 100% Rayon derived from bamboo, a semi-synthetic textile that has natural plant-based cellulose origins but then typically goes through chemical processing to turn the wood pulp to fabric. The fabric is said to be manufactured for maximum breathability and silky-smooth softness that is gentle on the skin. Designed to keep hot sleepers comfortable, the ethically sourced bamboo fabric is touted for its outstanding cooling and moisture-wicking capabilities. Additionally, they boast easy machine washable fabric care to make them a practical choice for daily life. These are all very exciting selling points, so I was curious if the well-reviewed sheets (4.4 stars with over 63k ratings at the time of publication) would offer the dreamy sleep we're all after.
Upon delivery of the $62.99 (originally $76.99) king-sized forest green set, the sheets were absolutely lovely right out of the package — crisp, super silky-soft, and thankfully not too shiny. The color was beautiful, not too overly saturated, and pretty true to the online photos. The sheet felt substantial and well made, but simultaneously lightweight and silky. While the beautifully smooth softness of the Bedsure sheets was undeniable, I was ready to do a deeper dive into how they looked and performed over the testing period (and forecasted future), as well as gauge the true sustainability of the product.
Methodology
The methodology for testing Bedsure's PureWoven cooling bed sheets was straightforward. My impressions were based on an initial wash, making the bed, and five consecutive nights of sleep with the sheets on the primary bed for myself and my husband. As a designer, I've seen and felt more than my fair share of sheets, so I have a pretty decent knack for quality, practicality, and aesthetics. My professional knowledge of the inherent characteristics of the fabric type, sustainability concerns, and long-term expectations came into play when assessing the performance, care, eco-friendliness, and worthiness of overall investment in the bamboo Rayon sheets.
During the fairly short testing period, I did not have the opportunity to perform multiple washes, spot clean stains, or iron out wrinkles, so I cannot attest to how these sheets would handle these aspects of care. What I did assess was the first laundry cycle, as well as the look, fit, feel, and performance of the sheets. I also researched the company's practices and general Rayon manufacturing for a better understanding of how environmentally friendly the sheets truly were.
Washing, care, and fit of the bamboo Rayon Bedsure sheets
The first stop for these new sheets was the laundry room. Washing instructions for the bamboo Rayon were straightforward: wash separately on the gentle/delicate cycle with cold water, tumble dry low (super important), and remove immediately to help avoid wrinkles. By following these instructions, the sheets came out of the dryer soft and nearly free of wrinkles.
However, my dryer lint trap was FULL — really full. It was significant enough to prompt further research by this self-proclaimed fabric nerd on Rayon's typical washing tendencies. Apparently, shedding is common for Rayon that's put in the dryer since the bamboo fibers are susceptible to damage when exposed to heat. In general, Rayon fabric is prone to shrinkage, piling, brittleness, staining, and wear over time when exposed to a combination of heat and moisture. While the tag said it was machine wash- and dryable, many online resources said hand-washing and air drying is gentler on the fabric for longer term resilience and durability. I can assure you I'm not going through the hassle of that, but this research and online reviews make me worried that treating these bamboo rayon sheets like their more durable natural fiber counterparts may compromise longevity.
Once the Bedsure sheets were washed, I made the bed. The deep pockets of the fitted sheet had a comfortable fit that was neither too loose nor snug. As with every king pillow sham I've ever come across, the pair was a bit oversized lengthwise for the pillow inserts. But all-in-all, the Bedsure sheets looked tailored when the bed was made. I spent the remaining hours before bedtime daydreaming about sliding into the clean, fresh, brand-new sheets.
Feel and performance of the Bedsure bamboo Rayon bed sheets
When the time came, I gleefully headed to bed, and the dreamy Bedsure sheets more than delivered on their buttery soft promise. They were silky without being slippery, thick without being too heavy, and downright luxurious. My husband and I marveled at how comfortable and pleasant they were before falling into a cozy sleep.
They are also touted to be cooling, moisture-wicking sheets. Personally, I'm not a particularly warm sleeper, but my husband would claim to fit in that category. So as we spent the next several nights sleeping on these sheets, we paid close attention to our temperature comfort level. While both of us certainly felt the sheets were lightweight and breathable (nothing like the torture of the polyester sheets I once mistakenly bought), they didn't feel particularly cooling to either of us. We both experienced a pleasant, breathable sleep with a relatively neutral temperature, but nothing particularly notable or earth-shattering in the temperature or moisture department. However, perhaps no notice of these issues is a positive thing — certainly the breathability kept us stable enough to not have any major complaints.
After sleeping on the Bedsure sheets for five nights, my thoughts about the comfort and feel remained very positive — they really live up to the hype when it comes to gorgeously smooth softness. They began to wrinkle when in contact with body heat, so by the end of the testing period, they definitely appeared more rumpled. The care instructions indicated that wrinkles can be dealt with by using a low-temp iron, but I'm not one to be bothered with the fuss of ironing bed sheets to remove wrinkles, so another trip through the laundry will likely be it for my wrinkle management.
Final thoughts on the Bedsure bamboo Rayon bed sheets
In a world with a lot of "greenwashing" in the hopes of selling products, I'm a stickler for the legitimacy of sustainability claims. Bedsure advertises the final product as being free of many harmful chemicals, as backed up by their OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification that ensures its safety tested to meet that claim. But their website lacks further information related to chemical processing, aside from that it's supposedly eco-friendly, so I wasn't overly convinced that this Rayon was significantly different from the rest. However, Bedsure's GentleSoft™ process does boast 32 stages tailored to maximize the softness, smoothness, and durability of their natural materials, which they seemed to have mastered based on the luscious feel of their sheets.
As for longevity, I think these sheets are luxurious in the short term — a major sleep upgrade at first impression. However, I worry this honeymoon period could be fleeting with the higher-maintenance care requirements that Rayon fabric needs to maintain its integrity over time. Too much laundry stress eventually leads to Rayon losing softness and structure (i.e. ripping or stretching out), as many reviewers indicated. Without a longer testing period, I can only hypothesize about the future. But to me, the sheets are a short-term solution, which is fine if those are your expectations up front. But as someone committed to investing in home goods with better long-term sustainability overall, delicate Rayon sheets wouldn't likely be my first pick.