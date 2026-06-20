Not Just Clothes: Your Laundry Detergent Also Cleans This Outdoor Essential

What if we told you that your regular liquid laundry detergent was a more versatile cleaner than you thought? These cleaners have so many uses both inside and outside the home. Patio furniture often becomes coated in a layer of pollen, sticky sap, or just dirt from being outdoors, but a little laundry detergent could help to efficiently clean your outside chairs and tables. Depending on the material your furniture is made of, laundry detergent will wash away grime and cut through grease to leave your patio furniture looking and feeling its best. Detergent can help to spot treat and clean outdoor cushions and cloth patio umbrellas as well. Even if the fabric has started to become stained with mildew, laundry detergent could help.

This method is great for a variety of patio furniture types, including resin, bamboo, some coated metals, wicker, and certain hardwood pieces. Laundry detergent, though unconventional, is perfect for cleaning chalky plastic lounge chairs, too. Before you start scrubbing down your tables and chairs, consider if laundry detergent and water are gentle enough for the surface. Some materials, such as natural rattan or unsealed wood, should be cleaned with alternative methods, as all that water could warp the delicate furniture. When cleaning the fabrics of outdoor cushions, check the care instructions on the tag first.