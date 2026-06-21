These Are The Worst Storage Trends Of The 1980s (Don't Bring Them Back)

You'd think storage is storage, and perhaps there's only so much a product or interior designer could do to ruin what is, fundamentally, a box. Leave it to the 1980s, though, when everything — kitchen cabinets, closets, and even tackle boxes — was touched by the most indelicate design hands in recent history. And, no, we're not going to harp on about honey oak cabinets and perhaps those imitation wood media storage drawers that contained cassette tapes and the like. Those were actually pretty good.

Trends don't require practicality or success, of course, but normally that kind of quick, widespread adoption signals something good ... a new solution to a common problem. Sometimes, the idea is half-baked — perhaps there are better options, but a marketing machine got behind the idea to create an explosive trend. Other ideas fail on several fronts but are so perfectly, superficially of the moment that they can only succeed for a short time at least. Consider the retrofuturism of melamine cabinets, in which we envisioned what the future looked like to the consumer hive mind of the '60s and '70s and then turned that vision into real but ill-advised life. Still, other trends survived and have even mounted comebacks, like over-sized walk-in closets and the overuse of mirrors, two undeniably popular hangers-on from the '80s. But popularity makes a trend, not a good idea.