Why There's A Tiny Green Blinking Light On Your Xfinity Modem

The first thing you want to do is ask around your house to confirm it's not just your device facing network issues. This is because no fix listed here will work on individual device problems. You can even try disconnecting a few smart appliances and other electronics to rule out network congestion. However, if this doesn't stabilize your internet connectivity, turn your Xfinity modem around and examine whether the coaxial cable has come loose. In case it has, tighten it back, but don't overdo it. But if it's damaged or corroded at the edges, you'll have to replace it as soon as possible. While at it, check other cables, too. If it's neither, see if the issue lies with your coaxial splitter. To do this, directly connect your modem to a wall outlet. This should get you a stable green light on your modem.

Otherwise, open your Xfinity app to check whether any power outages were noted in your area. You can even go to Xfinity's Outage Map page to see if the network in your location is weak. In such cases, your best course of action is to patiently wait for two to four hours for the telecommunication company to restore the network in your area. However, if that's not the case either, follow the classic unplugging method. All you have to do is power off the modem, unplug its power cord, and wait for about 60 seconds (30 works, too, if you're in a hurry) before plugging it back in. Give it three to five minutes to reboot prior to turning it on and you should have a stable connection.