No More Boring Hardwood: Joanna Gaines Has A More Unique Idea For Your Floors

If your hardwood flooring is in need of some zhuzhing up, this upgrade is more in reach than you might think. In fact, it can be DIYed if you have the right materials needed to tile a floor and know how to remove the hardwood. First, select the tile you'd like to include. You shouldn't be afraid to go bold, but consider the existing design of your space to avoid creating a tacky clash. As Joanna Gaines wrote on the Magnolia Blog, "If you are intentional about carrying the color palette from the rest of the house forward (trim and wall color, hardware, etc), different flooring can actually give the room a little added character that prevents it from feeling like a new build." These visual clues elsewhere in the space ensure the inlay feels purposeful rather than a random afterthought plopped in the middle of the floor.

Next, you'll need to carefully measure the sections of hardwood that will be cut away in order to lay the tile. Positioning is important, as an off-center inlay will ruin the entire look. Be sure that the distances on either side of the tile's long ends are even. The short ends of the tile do not necessarily need to be placed evenly within the space, but there still needs to be intention behind the choice — for example, placing the tile closer to the front door than to the end of the hallway. Then comes the laborious part: cutting the hardwood, preparing the subfloor, setting and leveling the tile, and caulking the gaps. By the time you're done, though, your floor will look anything but ordinary.