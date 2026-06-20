The Genius '80s Cabinet Upgrade That Should've Never Gone Out Of Style
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The focal point of a kitchen can come in many forms, whether it's a gleaming kitchen range, trendy backsplash, or attractive island. With so many options, cabinets can get lost in the shuffle, even though they occupy a substantial amount of kitchen space. Instead, kitchen cabinets often blend into their surroundings with simple colors, materials, and designs. But if you want them to stand out, you can harken back to a popular 1980s style: glass-fronted kitchen cabinets.
Even though glass cabinets date back hundreds of years, they were particularly popular in the 1980s, departing from the flat-panel cabinets which dominated the mid-century. These windowed cabinets of the '80s allowed homeowners to proudly and artfully display their dishware rather than conceal it behind austere wooden slabs. Glass cabinets also make kitchens feel larger by reflecting natural light and adding different layers and dimensions to the room. Despite their benefits and unique visual style, glass-front cabinets eventually declined in popularity as homeowners began emphasizing simplicity and sleekness in the 21st century.
The good news is that many experts say glass cabinets never truly went out of style. Popularity waxes and wanes with any decor trend, but glass cabinet doors have a timeless look that makes them worthy of a comeback in kitchens. In fact, they're a trendy addition to modern homes, blending elegance and visual openness.
The pros and cons of adding glass-fronted kitchen cabinets
There are many chic ways to use glass kitchen cabinet doors today. Achieving a desired aesthetic largely depends on the intentionality behind where the glass cabinets are placed, the amount of glass that's used, and how the cabinets are paired with the colors and decor in your kitchen. Another interesting aspect of glass cabinets is that they make your dishware decorative. TikTok creator kenzie_byington detailed the thought process behind organizing the items in glass-fronted kitchen cabinets. "I have a bunch of white dishes that feel both classic and versatile to me, but I want to make sure to add in some warmth and interest with a few other items," Byington says. "I'm putting the dishes that we use daily on the lower shelves and the ones we use less often on top."
One downside to glass cabinets is the amount of upkeep they require. You'll frequently have to wipe fingerprints off the panes and keep up with organization to avoid dishes looking haphazard in plain sight. Installing glass kitchen cabinets also tends to be more expensive than wood and laminate cabinets, costing anywhere from $150 to $500 per door. It's possible to add glass to pre-existing cabinets as well, even via the DIY route. You can cut out the center panel on your wood cabinet and install glass inserts, like these 8-inch by 10-inch panels from Home Depot. Glass kitchen cabinets may require some extra work and upfront costs, but it's well worth it for a timeless and resplendent look.