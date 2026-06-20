The Genius '80s Cabinet Upgrade That Should've Never Gone Out Of Style

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The focal point of a kitchen can come in many forms, whether it's a gleaming kitchen range, trendy backsplash, or attractive island. With so many options, cabinets can get lost in the shuffle, even though they occupy a substantial amount of kitchen space. Instead, kitchen cabinets often blend into their surroundings with simple colors, materials, and designs. But if you want them to stand out, you can harken back to a popular 1980s style: glass-fronted kitchen cabinets.

Even though glass cabinets date back hundreds of years, they were particularly popular in the 1980s, departing from the flat-panel cabinets which dominated the mid-century. These windowed cabinets of the '80s allowed homeowners to proudly and artfully display their dishware rather than conceal it behind austere wooden slabs. Glass cabinets also make kitchens feel larger by reflecting natural light and adding different layers and dimensions to the room. Despite their benefits and unique visual style, glass-front cabinets eventually declined in popularity as homeowners began emphasizing simplicity and sleekness in the 21st century.

The good news is that many experts say glass cabinets never truly went out of style. Popularity waxes and wanes with any decor trend, but glass cabinet doors have a timeless look that makes them worthy of a comeback in kitchens. In fact, they're a trendy addition to modern homes, blending elegance and visual openness.