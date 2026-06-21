The '70s Oak Cabinet That Outshines Modern Options

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You can search and search for the perfect piece of furniture, but it often seems like you have to make a choice between form and function. Some items look amazing but are impractical; others are incredibly functional but leave something to be desired when it comes to style. But every so often, you find a piece that blends both, where form wonderfully intertwines with function, and one striking example is the modular wall unit of the 20th century. And the Instagram account stuffeastbay posted a video of a vintage modular wall system, which accomplishes precisely that. The large oak cabinet is both gorgeous and elaborate. Along with a small workspace, the unit has multiple shelves, drawers, and glass-fronted cabinets to store all sorts of items, whether they're for practical or decorative purposes.

The concept of modular furniture — i.e., creating furniture with separate and interchangeable parts — stemmed from the lean practicality of Bauhaus architecture in the early 1900s. It really took off after coming into shape in the 1960s, when architectural pioneer Fritz Haller designed a modular furniture system, now known as the USM Haller system, which could be rearranged to suit the storage needs, space limitations, and overall aesthetic of its users. Despite being a relatively recent breakthrough in the history of design, modularity is so useful, logical, and fundamental that it's just as important in the 21st century, if not more so. From sprawling farmhouses to compact apartments, we need furniture that adapts to our living situations.