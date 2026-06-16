Southern Gardeners Love This Fast-Growing Tree For Backyard Privacy
Making the decision to plant privacy trees around your property can be an exciting prospect, but how do you know which tree to choose? Sure, aesthetics are important — however, even the prettiest privacy tree will do little good if it takes forever to grow or if it's just not the right type for your region. If you live in the southern half of the U.S., chances are that you've seen many homeowners plant Christmas tree-like plants in their yards for privacy. Better known as Leyland cypress (x Hesperotropsis leylandii), this hybrid cypress species is popular in this region due to its fast rate of growth while also looking great year-round. Before planting this favored evergreen in your own backyard, let's dive into some of the other qualities that make this option stand out from other fast-growing trees for privacy, as well as some key tips you need to know about planting and maintenance.
First, it's worth knowing why Leyland cypress works well in the southeastern U.S., where the trees are often planted as privacy screens or hedges on large properties. Here, the tree can maintain its notable green to bluish-green foliage year-round, and it has the potential to eventually grow into an attractive pyramid shape. Its cold hardiness is also noteworthy when temperatures dip below freezing. To that end, Leyland cypress can be planted in hardiness zones 6 to 10, plus it thrives well in clay, sandy, and loamy-based soils, which further speaks to the tree's versatility in the home landscape.
First, Leyland cypress requires plenty of room to grow
As mentioned earlier, Leyland cypress is appreciated for its fast growth rate. In fact, you can expect it to grow 3 feet (and upwards of 4 feet) per year! The tree also fills out just as quickly, with 2 to 3 feet in width expected. Such features can undoubtedly be appreciated by anyone looking to plant some privacy trees in their backyard. But while a fast growth rate makes planting Leyland cypress a good idea for privacy now, this feature can be equally dire if you aren't careful about where you plant this tree. Sure, 4 feet per year sounds great at first — until you find yourself faced with the prospect of a tree on your property that can possibly grow up to (or even exceed) 100 feet tall and 50 feet wide!
With this growth rate in mind, keep Leyland cypress away from your home, driveway, or other structure it might one day damage — preferably not within 15 feet. Giving your Leyland cypress tree some space is also healthier for the tree, as it needs proper airflow to grow and keep fungal diseases at bay. When planting multiple trees, be sure to plant them at least 6 to 12 feet apart.
Proper care tips for Leyland cypress privacy trees
This fast-growing privacy tree has a shorter lifespan of 15 to 20 years on average, says UGA's Tattnall County Extension, though some people may successfully keep theirs for up to 50 years. Knowing a few key tips for Leyland cypress care may help preserve its longevity, though. For instance, Leyland cypress prefers full sun conditions, as any shade can lead to a possible loss of branches on its lower half. Moreover, you only need to water the tree when the soil feels dry to the touch. Too much water can increase the risk of root rot, but overly dry soil can also cause damage to leaves.
Speaking of disease, it's important to know that Leyland cypress is vulnerable to numerous fungal diseases, such as cypress canker and Bot canker (which can cause branch dieback), as well as bagworm infestations. If you do plant this privacy tree, it's worth regularly investigating for early signs of these problems, such as discolored foliage or oozing resin in its bark. (In fact, yellowing Leyland cypress trees are often indicative of incorrect watering or disease-plagued plants.) Since a severely diseased Leyland cypress might require removal, identifying tree fungus early and treating it with fungicides when appropriate just might preserve its beauty and privacy features for years to come.