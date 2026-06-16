Southern Gardeners Love This Fast-Growing Tree For Backyard Privacy

Making the decision to plant privacy trees around your property can be an exciting prospect, but how do you know which tree to choose? Sure, aesthetics are important — however, even the prettiest privacy tree will do little good if it takes forever to grow or if it's just not the right type for your region. If you live in the southern half of the U.S., chances are that you've seen many homeowners plant Christmas tree-like plants in their yards for privacy. Better known as Leyland cypress (x Hesperotropsis leylandii), this hybrid cypress species is popular in this region due to its fast rate of growth while also looking great year-round. Before planting this favored evergreen in your own backyard, let's dive into some of the other qualities that make this option stand out from other fast-growing trees for privacy, as well as some key tips you need to know about planting and maintenance.

First, it's worth knowing why Leyland cypress works well in the southeastern U.S., where the trees are often planted as privacy screens or hedges on large properties. Here, the tree can maintain its notable green to bluish-green foliage year-round, and it has the potential to eventually grow into an attractive pyramid shape. Its cold hardiness is also noteworthy when temperatures dip below freezing. To that end, Leyland cypress can be planted in hardiness zones 6 to 10, plus it thrives well in clay, sandy, and loamy-based soils, which further speaks to the tree's versatility in the home landscape.