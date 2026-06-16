Not Butterfly Bush Or Coneflower: The Flower That Attracts Butterflies Like Magic

If you appreciate butterflies, you know how the sight of these winged insects in your yard or garden can be both thrilling and rewarding. You can plant stunning plants that attract butterflies to attract them, and you can also feel good about providing them with essential nectar. Many people are familiar with common types of plants that may attract butterflies, including butterfly bush and coneflower. Yet one overlooked alternative that's easy to grow and can attract butterflies through the fall is the sunflower (Helianthus annuus).

While many gardeners plant butterfly bush, the biggest issue with this selection is the plant's invasive status. Coneflowers can also attract butterflies, but they primarily bloom during summer months. Sunflowers can be a viable alternative to these two plants because they are native and late-season bloomers that can provide nectar for butterflies between August and November (depending on the exact species).

Aside from late blooming times, these stunning flowers appeal to butterflies in multiple ways. While drawn to their wide range of colors, as well as their large, accessible flowers. According to the University of Georgia, sunflowers support at least 66 types of butterflies and moths. A variety of butterflies are attracted to sunflowers, but they're particularly favored by monarchs and silvery checkerspot species, says NC State Extension.