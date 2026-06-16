Forget Gravel — There's A Less Messy, Weed-Resistant Landscaping Option

One of the go-to solutions for landscaping is filling empty space with gravel. This low-maintenance landscaping option for backyards is good for drainage and controlling weeds, while also improving visual interest. However, you may not be a fan of rough, scraggly gravel pieces that are easily washed into other parts of a lawn through wind and rain. Fortunately, there's a similar hardscaping method that's just as easy to install as gravel. It has many of the same benefits, but with some characteristics that set it a step above gravel filler. The next time you're looking for a landscaping solution, opt for river rocks instead.

River rocks are a great solution for boosting your curb appeal. Laying river rocks requires the same steps as laying gravel; however, it's a less messy business. While gravel comes in pieces around 1 inch or smaller, river rocks typically range from 1 to 3 inches. The larger size makes it easier to corral them when pouring bags over your landscape, especially if you also invest in some of the best types of landscape edging. Start by calculating how much river rock you'll need, then clear the area, lay down a tarp, and pour the rocks in place.

River rocks tend to be smoother and more aesthetic than gravel. They may have better visual appeal and come in bigger sizes, but they still provide many of the same benefits, such as weed-resistance. This makes them a more stylish and practical solution for decorative landscapes.