The Thrifted Fix: Give Your Kitchen More Cabinet Space With An Old Upside-Down Bookshelf

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Renovating a kitchen can be a nerve-wracking affair, and I know because I've done it four to six times now (depending on how you count that). One of the trickiest bits is dealing with upper cabinets in a mostly unfitted kitchen — standard cabinets look out of place, and everything is challenging to hang on tiled walls like ours. The solution was to simply sit a thrifted bookshelf on one of the homemade lower cabinets and push it up against the backsplash. And that bookshelf worked best upside down.

This stroke of genius was, like most of our genius, all thanks to my wife. She has a knack for seeing things in ways that aren't entirely ordinary. When we found this bookshelf in an area thrift store, I think our original purpose for it might have been some sort of shoe storage. The $10 bookcase was — and, really, still is — a very plain piece, the sort of thing that some thrifters would shy away from because of its sheer ordinariness. But that plainness is why I could convert it into a great countertop cabinet to sit atop one of the surviving built-in cabinets I made when we built the house.

We have a massive farm table, plenty of other counter space, and an obvious indifference to maximalism, so the countertop area we lost to the bookshelf was insignificant. What we got in return was a couple of open shelves and a couple of doored cabinets in a single fixture that looks perfectly at home in our eclectic kitchen. And all we really had to do was turn the bookcase over, put the shelves on the other side of the shelf pins, and paint the doors for a little visual interest.