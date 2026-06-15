Ditch The Curtains And Blinds: Here's A No-Drill Solution To Cover Kitchen Windows

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You want more privacy and style in your kitchen, but sometimes you can't just go drilling curtains and blinds into your walls (hello, not getting your security deposit back). However, there's another way to get the look and privacy you want. Roman shades attached to a tension rod are a no-drill solution to cover your kitchen windows. However, instead of just placing an exposed tension rod at the top and slapping a shade panel on top of it, certain Roman shade sets come with a tension rod cased inside a mount. This makes the whole thing appear to be drilled in, but with none of the mess or damage involved.

Options like the Sulugood No Drill Roman Shades for Windows have this mounted tension rod. For the best fit, you measure the distance between the actual walls on each side of your kitchen window. This way, you can purchase the product at the correct width. Don't use the proportions of the glass panels on your window, or they could be too small. Next, remove the curtain panel so you can see the spring. Push the rod back partially and lodge it in your kitchen window frame. Then, use a wrench to turn the nut attached to the pole so it becomes tighter. Once secure, you can reattach the fabric to hide the entire frame, making the Roman shades appear to float effortlessly in the window. But best of all, no damage to the wall!