Say Goodbye To Fences: This Evergreen Tree Provides Natural Privacy All Year Long

No matter how much you like your neighbors, sometimes you just need a little bit of privacy. If you've been trying to figure out the best way to build a fence for your landscape, you may have run the gambit, looking at all the possible materials and styles. After weighing your options and pricing things out, all roads seem to lead to a living fence — an excellent decision on all fronts, especially if you go with Arborvitae trees.

Known for its luscious foliage, evergreen trees from the arborvitae family are a favorite for folks looking to create a little more seclusion in their lives. A line of them around your backyard not only acts as a visual barrier, keeping folks from peeping into your space, but they can also reduce the amount of noise that both exits and enters your yard.

Unlike fences, which start their process of breaking down the moment they're put up, your natural fenceline will grow bigger and fuller with each passing year. As a matter of fact, its speedy growth rate is a big reason people like this species for the job. Some varieties can grow several feet a year. Plus, they are notably low-maintenance. Other than the occasional branch trimming when you want to achieve a specific shape or pulling out the hose during particularly dry weather, you won't have to fuss with them too much.