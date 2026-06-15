The Foldable IKEA Furniture Find That Adds Counter Space And Saves Room

Small kitchens (and busy large ones) are often hurting for more counter space, but as a go-to store for all things apartment and small living, IKEA, unsurprisingly, has a solution. Standing amongst the brand's extendable and compact tables is the NORDEN Gateleg Table. If you're after a substantial amount of counter or dining space, this folding design offers a large amount of surface area in a compact package.

The NORDEN table has two leaves on each side of a central console. You can use the gateleg mechanism to put both sides up or just one at a time. With both up, it creates a tabletop measuring nearly 60 inches long and 31 ½ inches wide, seating up to four people. When the leaves are down, the size drops to just 13 inches long by 31 ½ inches wide, making it a practical kitchen table idea for small spaces that easily get cramped. To add a bit of extra utility, the middle section also has six small storage drawers.

The table comes in two colors: birch and white. Both are the same price, costing $350, but the white version is made of melamine-covered particleboard, while the birch version is mostly solid birch wood. Solid wood is generally more durable than particleboard, so the birch option may the more durable pick. And if you don't like the natural wood color or need something to better match your decor, you can always paint IKEA furniture after prepping the surfaces and applying primer.