The Foldable IKEA Furniture Find That Adds Counter Space And Saves Room
Small kitchens (and busy large ones) are often hurting for more counter space, but as a go-to store for all things apartment and small living, IKEA, unsurprisingly, has a solution. Standing amongst the brand's extendable and compact tables is the NORDEN Gateleg Table. If you're after a substantial amount of counter or dining space, this folding design offers a large amount of surface area in a compact package.
The NORDEN table has two leaves on each side of a central console. You can use the gateleg mechanism to put both sides up or just one at a time. With both up, it creates a tabletop measuring nearly 60 inches long and 31 ½ inches wide, seating up to four people. When the leaves are down, the size drops to just 13 inches long by 31 ½ inches wide, making it a practical kitchen table idea for small spaces that easily get cramped. To add a bit of extra utility, the middle section also has six small storage drawers.
The table comes in two colors: birch and white. Both are the same price, costing $350, but the white version is made of melamine-covered particleboard, while the birch version is mostly solid birch wood. Solid wood is generally more durable than particleboard, so the birch option may the more durable pick. And if you don't like the natural wood color or need something to better match your decor, you can always paint IKEA furniture after prepping the surfaces and applying primer.
The NORDEN Table adds counter space in a kitchen and beyond
The NORDEN foldable table is a well-liked IKEA product with 4.6 stars based on over 2,400 reviews. One commenter explains: "Got this for my apartment to save space when I don't need the full size table. It's convenient to be able [to] collapse it down and use it as a side table next to the couch." Remarks like this highlight the design's versatility, both as a dining surface and a console table. IKEA categorizes this table as a dining table, and it works well for sitting to eat or as an extra meal-prepping space. However, in reviews and on social media, users mention repurposing it as a home office desk, crafting table, and sewing table. Folded-down, the slim six-drawer unit can be placed anywhere you need a bit of storage or an accent table.
IKEA recommends using the drawers for dining room storage, and it is an appropriate size to fit napkins, cutlery, and taper candles. That also makes it a suitable spot for pens, paint brushes, and small hobby supplies. A plus in terms of durability but not for portability, shoppers mention this table is quite heavy. If you need to move it around for more flexible use in the home, consider following the lead of marshmelooooi_ and screwing lockable rolling casters to the bottom of each leg.