No Paint Needed — There's A Smarter Way To Update The Look Of A Dated Living Room

There are many living room trends that have lost their luster. If yours is looking a little dated, there's an easier way to give it a refresh without needing to do an actual remodel. In fact, you don't even need to repaint it! Painting can be such an ordeal, so it's much smarter to avoid the hassle and simply update your window treatments to give the room a new look.

If you have dark or heavy curtains, or broken blinds, your living room is living in the past. Swapping these out for a chicer option will effortlessly elevate the space. Change theater-like drapes for breezy, lightweight curtains and venetian blinds for bamboo or Roman shades for a fresher look.

There are so many different types of curtains that choosing the best drapery for your home can feel complicated, but it doesn't have to be. Since you're trying to make things look updated, avoid options that can quickly fall out of style, like busy patterns (looking at you, Chevron). Instead, reach for more timeless options. If you're attached to patterns, things like soft florals and plaid are likely always going to be in some sort of style. For both Roman shades and drapes, solid colors in neutrals like browns, creams, and even grays can always go over well. If, however, you already have a color palette for your space, like a bold couch or a daring lamp, feel free to also echo that motif in your window treatments to really tie your living room together.