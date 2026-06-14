No Paint Needed — There's A Smarter Way To Update The Look Of A Dated Living Room
There are many living room trends that have lost their luster. If yours is looking a little dated, there's an easier way to give it a refresh without needing to do an actual remodel. In fact, you don't even need to repaint it! Painting can be such an ordeal, so it's much smarter to avoid the hassle and simply update your window treatments to give the room a new look.
If you have dark or heavy curtains, or broken blinds, your living room is living in the past. Swapping these out for a chicer option will effortlessly elevate the space. Change theater-like drapes for breezy, lightweight curtains and venetian blinds for bamboo or Roman shades for a fresher look.
There are so many different types of curtains that choosing the best drapery for your home can feel complicated, but it doesn't have to be. Since you're trying to make things look updated, avoid options that can quickly fall out of style, like busy patterns (looking at you, Chevron). Instead, reach for more timeless options. If you're attached to patterns, things like soft florals and plaid are likely always going to be in some sort of style. For both Roman shades and drapes, solid colors in neutrals like browns, creams, and even grays can always go over well. If, however, you already have a color palette for your space, like a bold couch or a daring lamp, feel free to also echo that motif in your window treatments to really tie your living room together.
How to use window treatments to update your dated living room
Once you have chosen the best window treatments, the next step to updating your dated living room is to install them properly. The best way to install drapes is to overshoot the window itself, ever so slightly. Hang the curtain rod roughly halfway between the top of the window and your ceiling, and slightly wider than it, too. Doing things this way tricks the eye into thinking the window is a lot bigger than it actually is. This can make the ceilings look taller because it draws your gaze up and totally updates the overall feel of the room — and you've hardly even had to do anything! A common pitfall to avoid when you've raised the bar is curtains that are too short. Float length is when the curtains are just long enough to touch the floor, but any shorter than that and things look awkward. Measure from the rod to the ground, and purchase fabric accordingly.
Another way to add more depth and texture to your outdated living room is to layer-in both shades and drapes. This is especially helpful if the curtains you've selected are a lightweight fabric. The shades can do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to privacy and light control, while the curtains can handle the personality side of things.