Every Home Had One In The 1920s — Now These Mirrors Are A Thrift Store Gem For Art Deco Decor

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Sporting a short flapper dress and chic bob, a 1920s girl of style needed an equally fashionable mirror in which to check her reflection before heading out on the town. With their clean geometric shapes and high shine, Art Deco statement mirrors were once a staple of modern homes as the design style enjoyed popularity in the 1920s up through the 1940s. These vintage pieces are now great finds at thrift stores and estate sales, adding a punch of glam and a striking focal point to your own home decor without costing a ton of money.

Art Deco took the world by storm after World War I, when France's designers adopted a style reflecting society's focus on futurism and progress, not the pain of the past. This modern design aesthetic was celebrated at the Paris Exposition of 1925, which highlighted furniture, art, and decor embracing geometric and symmetrical patterns, bold colors, and shiny metals. Large statement mirrors with beveled edges and unusual shapes became a signature home decor piece around the world. Art Deco has remained popular over the decades, largely due to its ability to mix well into many other design traditions and eclectic interiors. For today's home, picking up one or more of these mirrors from a vintage shop is an easy way to add some Art Deco style to your home without fully committing to the look.