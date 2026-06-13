Every Home Had One In The 1920s — Now These Mirrors Are A Thrift Store Gem For Art Deco Decor
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Sporting a short flapper dress and chic bob, a 1920s girl of style needed an equally fashionable mirror in which to check her reflection before heading out on the town. With their clean geometric shapes and high shine, Art Deco statement mirrors were once a staple of modern homes as the design style enjoyed popularity in the 1920s up through the 1940s. These vintage pieces are now great finds at thrift stores and estate sales, adding a punch of glam and a striking focal point to your own home decor without costing a ton of money.
Art Deco took the world by storm after World War I, when France's designers adopted a style reflecting society's focus on futurism and progress, not the pain of the past. This modern design aesthetic was celebrated at the Paris Exposition of 1925, which highlighted furniture, art, and decor embracing geometric and symmetrical patterns, bold colors, and shiny metals. Large statement mirrors with beveled edges and unusual shapes became a signature home decor piece around the world. Art Deco has remained popular over the decades, largely due to its ability to mix well into many other design traditions and eclectic interiors. For today's home, picking up one or more of these mirrors from a vintage shop is an easy way to add some Art Deco style to your home without fully committing to the look.
Choosing an Art Deco statement mirror for your space
You can often find Art Deco vintage decor online, including a wide variety of mirrors showcasing diverse interpretations of this timeless style. Popular designs include the fantail and the sunburst, and there are many versions of these dramatic and fun forms on resale sites like eBay. Diamond, trapezoidal, scalloped, and other geometric shapes are also common, often appearing in oversized mirrors with strong vertical lines and beveled edges reminiscent of skyscrapers like the iconic Chrysler Building in New York.
Antique-dealing websites like Chairish have a curated collection of original mirrors from this era, but these pieces will cost you. It is still wise to peruse online selections and hone in on a style that speaks to you, whether it is a simple oval piece edged in brass or a shiny chrome-plated mirror with intricate inlays. Then, take your educated palate to local estate sales and thrift stores to search for pieces that, even if reproductions, capture the vintage look you want. For something truly old, look for imperfections that add character, like silvering in the glass or patina on the metal or wood framing. Because they are full of drama, any Art Deco mirror you bring home will make a great impression in the entryway, add depth and charm to a living room, or look amazing as a bathroom focal point above your vanity.