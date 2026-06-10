Why Do Some Houses Have Bars On The Windows?
Windows are truly a gateway, allowing both natural light and fresh air to flow freely throughout your home. They're often also opportunities for adding a bit of aesthetic value. With this in mind, you might be asking yourself, why are some windows obscured with bars? Chances are you've come across these sturdy metal structures, from time to time, covering all the windows from the outside. While there are different styles of window bars — some quite attractive — these features are generally less about aesthetics, and are primarily used for security or safety purposes. Despite such potential benefits, there are some serious downsides to consider, and even some alternatives worth considering.
Also known as security or safety bars, window bars are primarily used to help prevent home intrusions. These features are usually affixed to exteriors, designed for a variety of different types of windows. Depending on the type, bars may be permanent or removable. Most window bars are black, but it's possible to get them in other colors, too. You're most likely to see these types of barriers on ground-level windows to help deter intruders from entering houses, as well as other types of residential and non-residential buildings. Partial window guards are also sometimes installed over windows on multi-story buildings to help prevent accidental falls in children (they're required in New York City for apartments in buildings over three stories with kids under 10). While security bars do obstruct views through windows to some degree, you still can technically open the windows to let in some light and air as needed. It's possible to use window bars in conjunction with a home security system, too.
Downsides to window bars, and more modern alternatives
Despite the security that window bars might offer, there are some serious safety risks associated with these metal barriers. Just as security bars may effectively block others from entering your home, it also means you are blocked from exiting these windows when necessary. This can unfortunately lead to issues when trying to escape during an emergency. The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors even notes that window bars are directly linked with about 25 injuries or deaths per year in the case of home fires. What's more, window bars carry the risk of reducing your property value due to negative associations between metal bars and high crime. Since many are near-permanently secured into walls or sills, these guards may long outlast the safety concerns of previous residents.
Nevertheless, many people keep their window bars in place because they believe that the security the metal barriers offer may outweigh the possible risk of a fire or other emergency. Whether you choose to use window bars or not, having a well-established plan for escaping fires is a bullet point that should be on your home safety checklist.
Yet there is an alternative to consider if you want more secure windows without the possible safety and property value risks. Security screens may be one of these options. These consist of stainless steel mesh barriers that still block would-be intruders from entering a home. Unlike their metal bar counterparts, security screens are nearly transparent, allow airflow like a traditional window screen, and may be opened from inside your home as needed.