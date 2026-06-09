Gutters may never cross your mind until they're packed full of pine needles or hanging off the side of your house after a heavy storm. The best types of gutters depend on your budget, roof style, and local climate. But sometimes the best gutter is no gutter at all. Homes that are located in extremely dry areas, on hilltops, or with certain architectural features like large overhangs or flat roofs, simply don't need them.

To answer the question "Why do some houses not have gutters?", it helps to first understand their basic function. Essentially, gutters are channels made of vinyl, metal, or wood. They collect rainfall and moisture from melted snow and ice from your roof before directing it away from your home's foundation through your downspouts.

In areas with high or even average rainfall, going without gutters can lead to pooling water that causes foundation issues and mold problems. However, gutters aren't really necessary when a home is located in an extremely arid climate with infrequent rain. They're also not terribly helpful if your home is located in a high elevation area compared to your surroundings, since gravity will naturally pull water away from your home.