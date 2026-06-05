Exciting Costco Finds For Your Epic July Get-Togethers And Outdoor Entertaining

With the weather warming up and days getting sunnier, you might be simultaneously excited and stressed about entertaining in your backyard. If you aren't sure that you have everything you need to make your summer get-togethers memorable, Costco has some exciting finds for the season that could help. The membership-exclusive retailer is often touted for having competitive prices on expensive items, and they're carrying some really unique products this year to make both hosting and attending backyard parties a ball. From yard games like Yahtzee to various outdoor grilling appliances, there are a ton of Costco items this year offering great ideas for a modern Fourth of July party and fun summer gatherings.

Whether you're planning an elegant soiree for your friends or a family reunion with kids, there's a lot that goes into hosting. Right now, all kinds of warm-weather goodies are on sale to prepare for July holidays, and Costco has a few items to help facilitate summer traditions. Online, people are excited by water toys like the Wham-O inflatable Slip 'N Slide as well as fun kits for roasting marshmallows for s'mores. Though you might not find absolutely everything you want to make your garden parties perfect, Costco has a wide variety of intriguing and well-priced products worth checking out.