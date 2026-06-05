Exciting Costco Finds For Your Epic July Get-Togethers And Outdoor Entertaining
With the weather warming up and days getting sunnier, you might be simultaneously excited and stressed about entertaining in your backyard. If you aren't sure that you have everything you need to make your summer get-togethers memorable, Costco has some exciting finds for the season that could help. The membership-exclusive retailer is often touted for having competitive prices on expensive items, and they're carrying some really unique products this year to make both hosting and attending backyard parties a ball. From yard games like Yahtzee to various outdoor grilling appliances, there are a ton of Costco items this year offering great ideas for a modern Fourth of July party and fun summer gatherings.
Whether you're planning an elegant soiree for your friends or a family reunion with kids, there's a lot that goes into hosting. Right now, all kinds of warm-weather goodies are on sale to prepare for July holidays, and Costco has a few items to help facilitate summer traditions. Online, people are excited by water toys like the Wham-O inflatable Slip 'N Slide as well as fun kits for roasting marshmallows for s'mores. Though you might not find absolutely everything you want to make your garden parties perfect, Costco has a wide variety of intriguing and well-priced products worth checking out.
Solo Stove S'mores Fire Bowl Set
If you've ever dreamed of having a DIY outdoor s'mores station, this cool Costco find could spark major joy. The Solo Stove S'mores Fire Bowl Set has a compact fire bowl that doesn't give off smoke as it burns and conveniently sits on a patio table. Along with the bowl, the set includes a bamboo lid for the bowl, four skewers, a bamboo serving tray, a s'mores recipe book, and a packet of gel fuel. For $59, it offers a unique deal to make tasty treats all summer long.
Huge Yahtzee
Yard games are a large part of what gives outdoor gatherings such a fun vibe, and this Costco find is a whimsical spin on a classic game. With the Huge Yahtzee set, selling for $50, you can play the famous dice game by rolling the five large foam dice onto your grass or patio. The oversized game comes with a collapsible fabric bucket, the squishy dice, and a small dry erase board and marker for keeping track of the score. This game would be great for both children and adult parties.
Henckels BBQ Trays & Skewers Set
What is a July backyard party without a little grilling? If you've ever struggled to find a spot for burgers, hot dogs, and vegetables coming off the grill, Costco's Henckels 8-Piece BBQ Trays & Skewers Set could help. For $39, this BBQ essential supplies stainless steel utensils and two trays. The deeper basket tray holds food and ensures your corn cobs don't roll onto the lawn. The set also features six metal skewers (with sliders that make it easy to remove kebabs) and a grate topper that prevents thinner foods from falling into the fire.
Wham-O 32-Foot Constant Air Slip 'N Slide
Having unique, exciting entertainment is crucial for a July party with kids, and the Wham-o Constant Air Slip 'N Slide features fun additions that kids would love. This 32-foot-long inflatable slip-and-slide, which runs $240 at Costco, features a water cannon gun and an overhead waterfall. The air-filled slide also provides more padding than a simple, flat tarp. With an attached fan, the slide should be fairly quick and easy to set up, inflate, and start using.
Ninja FlexFlame Outdoor Cooking System
With five different ways to cook food, the Ninja FlexFlame Outdoor Cooking System at Costco promotes itself as one BBQ essential that will turn you into an instant grill master. Not only is the FlexFlame a typical propane grill, but it can also use wood pellets for fuel and function as a smoker, griddle, roaster, and even a pizza oven. The cooking system has a dial for more precise temperature control up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. This grill is listed around $1250 on Costco's website, making it a pricier yet exciting find.
Thermacell E95 Mosquito Repellent
Getting harassed by mosquitoes and bugs totally ruins an outdoor gathering. If you're tired of fighting pesky insects, Costco might have the solution. Running $59 at normal retail pricing, the Thermacell E95 Mosquito Repellent is a rechargeable device that comes with a fast-charging dock. Thermacell claims to provide a 20-foot zone of protection against pesky mosquitoes by heating and emitting a repellent. Two refill cartridges of the repellent are included with the device, each said to last for roughly 36 hours.
Nordic Ware Deluxe Kettle Smoker
For folks who already have a reliable grill but want to smoke meats, Costco has a fun kitchen find to upgrade how you entertain. Retailing for $80 when not on sale, the Nordic Ware Deluxe Kettle Smoker sits atop your grill grates to cook and features a drip tray, an adjustable vent, and five types of wood chips to customize your smokey flavor. Plus, it can be used inside on the stove once summer is over.
Elements Rechargeable Bug Repelling Fans
Are you sick of swatting flies away from your plate at your annual Fourth of July barbecue? This simple Costco find could be an extra hand to help move those flies along. The Elements Rechargeable Bug Repelling Fans come in a set of two and sit on your outdoor table. The battery in the fan spins the two holographic blades to swat the bugs away for you. For $24, this is a rather budget-friendly option for making outdoor dining a little more comfortable. The fans also have hooks if you'd prefer to hang them.