No More Shower Clutter: Here's An Easy Way To Add Storage To Glass Doors

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If you gravitate toward a minimalist design style in your bathroom, clutter is your number one enemy. But it is hard to keep a shower clutter-free, given all the products we use to clean, buff, and shine ourselves each day. Glass-doored showers are a popular design choice for modern bathrooms, but it can be a challenge to keep those lotions, potions, and shower tools orderly when everything inside your shower is visible to the rest of your space. Luckily, there is a handy tool that will hang right over your glass shower wall or door without interfering too much with that sleek, see-through look: a shower caddy.

There have always been plenty of cool shower caddies on the market that attach to your shower hardware, suction to your shower walls, or hang over your shower door. For glass shower doors, you'll want a caddy that remains minimalist and modern, doesn't rust or scratch your glass, and stays looking neat and sleek over time. There are lots of cheap wire caddies on the market, but be aware that their plastic coatings can crack or wear off over time, and the metal underneath can rust. Caddies made of teak or stainless steel are durable in wet environments and may look cool, but their chunky lines could interrupt the flow of your space. An alternative is a caddy made of clear acrylic, which will keep that seamless look going through your glass.