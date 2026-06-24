No More Shower Clutter: Here's An Easy Way To Add Storage To Glass Doors
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If you gravitate toward a minimalist design style in your bathroom, clutter is your number one enemy. But it is hard to keep a shower clutter-free, given all the products we use to clean, buff, and shine ourselves each day. Glass-doored showers are a popular design choice for modern bathrooms, but it can be a challenge to keep those lotions, potions, and shower tools orderly when everything inside your shower is visible to the rest of your space. Luckily, there is a handy tool that will hang right over your glass shower wall or door without interfering too much with that sleek, see-through look: a shower caddy.
There have always been plenty of cool shower caddies on the market that attach to your shower hardware, suction to your shower walls, or hang over your shower door. For glass shower doors, you'll want a caddy that remains minimalist and modern, doesn't rust or scratch your glass, and stays looking neat and sleek over time. There are lots of cheap wire caddies on the market, but be aware that their plastic coatings can crack or wear off over time, and the metal underneath can rust. Caddies made of teak or stainless steel are durable in wet environments and may look cool, but their chunky lines could interrupt the flow of your space. An alternative is a caddy made of clear acrylic, which will keep that seamless look going through your glass.
Important features for a hanging shower caddy
Using a shower caddy isn't a new shower storage idea, but finding the right one that will complement your glass door design while providing needed storage may take some shopping around. The best caddies have plenty of shelf storage for all your soaps and shampoos, plus hangers for things like loofahs, razors, and those all-important squeegees for shower glass. Vendline's clear acrylic shower shelf has hundreds of five-star reviews, with purchasers loving its sturdiness and how easy it is to clean. Amazon sells the Nynelly Over-the-Door Shower Caddy, which has a handy adjustable top that fits over different glass door thicknesses. Reviews of this caddy are more mixed, however, with some purchasers struggling with the included screws.
Whatever caddy you choose, make sure it has drainage holes so water doesn't pool around your items and cause mold or bacteria to grow. Acrylic is lightweight and easy to remove and clean, but you'll need to avoid harsh cleaners or scratchy sponges that will leave marks behind or cloud the plastic. Products like ammonia and even common shower cleaners like Windex and Lysol will damage acrylic. The best way to clean this type of caddy is by using a microfiber cloth and cleaner made for plastic, like Novus 7020 Plastic Clean and Shine, or simply use some mild dish soap and water.