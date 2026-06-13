Goodbye Living Room Blinds: There's A Better Way To Cover Windows With Style
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Everyone loves a light-filled living room. But nosy neighbors, glaring street lights, and sunny reflections on your TV call for times when you want those portals to the outside covered up. While there are plenty of types of window shades and blinds to choose from, installation and maintenance of these coverings can be a drag, not to mention expensive. Hanging curtains is a simpler solution that does the trick of blocking out light while adding a classic or fun design element to your space.
When you think of window curtains, visions of fussy frills or heavy draperies of the '80s may come to mind. But today's curtains come in modern patterns and textures that can elevate a space, not weigh it down. There are a few things to consider before buying curtains, including the length, pattern, and material. Simple, classic styles in neutral tones, like this highly-rated set of Pinch-Pleated Linen Panels, bring sophistication to a living room. Gossamer sheers feel light and airy, providing privacy while letting light through. However, thicker blackout-type curtains will keep your living room dark for movie-watching nights. You can even pair sheers with blackouts so that you always have options for controlling your light depending on the time of day. If your design style leans into color and pattern, you'll be spoiled for choice on today's curtain market. Options, like Miulee's Decorative Drapes, come in various colors and designs to make a statement.
Hanging curtains to match your style
Installing curtains is often more straightforward than blinds, especially if you have oddly-shaped or very large windows. If you have a small window or one where you just want the bottom half covered, it doesn't get any easier than installing a tension-type rod and cafe-length curtain right within the window frame, no tools required. For more standard, floor-length curtains, you'll need a tape measure, a drill, a level, and drywall anchors to install your rod and bracket hardware.
Choose hardware that suits your style, from sleek metals to earthy woods. Just make sure you pick the right rod length, accounting for about 4 to 10 inches on each side of your window, and the sturdiness you need to support the weight of your curtains. Double rods will allow you to hang a set of sheers and a set of blackouts at the same time.
Along with adding style and coziness, how you hang curtains can even make a small living room look larger. Hanging your curtain rod well above the top of your window will make your room appear more spacious. Halfway between your ceiling and the top of the window is a good target. Make sure to account for the length between the rod and the floor when buying your panels.