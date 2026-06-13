Goodbye Living Room Blinds: There's A Better Way To Cover Windows With Style

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Everyone loves a light-filled living room. But nosy neighbors, glaring street lights, and sunny reflections on your TV call for times when you want those portals to the outside covered up. While there are plenty of types of window shades and blinds to choose from, installation and maintenance of these coverings can be a drag, not to mention expensive. Hanging curtains is a simpler solution that does the trick of blocking out light while adding a classic or fun design element to your space.

When you think of window curtains, visions of fussy frills or heavy draperies of the '80s may come to mind. But today's curtains come in modern patterns and textures that can elevate a space, not weigh it down. There are a few things to consider before buying curtains, including the length, pattern, and material. Simple, classic styles in neutral tones, like this highly-rated set of Pinch-Pleated Linen Panels, bring sophistication to a living room. Gossamer sheers feel light and airy, providing privacy while letting light through. However, thicker blackout-type curtains will keep your living room dark for movie-watching nights. You can even pair sheers with blackouts so that you always have options for controlling your light depending on the time of day. If your design style leans into color and pattern, you'll be spoiled for choice on today's curtain market. Options, like Miulee's Decorative Drapes, come in various colors and designs to make a statement.