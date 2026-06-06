5 Common Problems With Frigidaire Dishwashers

The conventional wisdom about Frigidaire dishwashers is that they're pretty good for a budget option. But there are hidden implications behind that reasoning that can be frustrating to Frigidaire owners. The smaller the price, obviously, the smaller the expense and effort dedicated to engineering and manufacturing parts, and this can result in some of the reliability problems we see with Frigidaire dishwashers today, like clogged spray arms, broken circulation and drain pumps, fragile touchpads, and even leaking.

To diagnose a problem and get a handle on the right solution, it helps to understand the basic process a dishwasher follows to clean your dishes. Water is supplied to the dishwasher by a supply line that connects to an inlet valve. Once opened, that valve fills the dishwasher tub. A circulating moves the water through a heating element and to the spray arms. When the washing is complete, this circulation stops, and a drain pump carries the water away to your sewerage system.

There are a lot of opportunities along the way for things to go wrong. On a typical budget-friendly Frigidaire dishwasher, many of these assemblies — both motor/pump assemblies and the spray arm supports and assemblies, in particular — seem to be designed for replacement rather than maintenance, and they're not always very sturdy to begin with. To make matters worse, some problems like poor cleaning and other pump problems can be caused by an improperly loaded or improperly cleaned dishwasher.