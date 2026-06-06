Give Your Tomato Plants Sweeter Flavor With One Simple Soil Swap

You take a bite of the first home-grown tomato of the season, and it's ... not great. While you may have poured your heart and soul into growing tomatoes, sometimes the fruits of your labor just don't taste sweet. When garden tomatoes turn out lackluster, bland, and not super appetizing, there's one place to put the blame, and that's on your soil. It turns out, having too much nitrogen in the soil causes your tomato plants to focus on producing leaves, rather than fruits. The result? Lush, leafy green plants with tomatoes that taste like nothing. Fortunately, the fix is pretty simple — cut back on the nitrogen.

Nitrogen is one of the three main nutrients found in most commercial fertilizers. It's also found naturally in certain types of soil. One of the main things nitrogen does for plants is aid in the process of photosynthesis. That's why having high levels of nitrogen in the soil around your tomato plants leads to lots of healthy green leaves.

While nitrogen is useful early in the growing season, when you first set your tomato plants in the ground, once it's time for the plant to flower and set fruit, it's going to need greater quantities of potassium and phosphorus. With potassium, your tomato plants can more efficiently move sugar and water to its fruits, resulting in tastier tomatoes. Phosphorus also helps your tomato plants flower and produce fruits. Use a fertilizer with higher amounts of both nutrients to get the sweet, homegrown tomatoes of your dreams.