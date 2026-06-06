Texas Gardeners Love This Heat-Tolerant Flower For Creating A More Colorful Backyard

Most Texans will tell you that we only really have two seasons down here: Summer and more summer. Living in a USDA hardiness zone with a high number can be difficult if you want a colorful, thriving backyard. Plenty of plants that work perfectly well elsewhere just can't handle the Texas heat. This is why we love lantana (Lantana camara) to spruce up our flowerbeds. These perennials come in plenty of colors, like orange, yellow, red, and even purple, and spending most of their time in 90-degree Fahrenheit weather and direct sunlight doesn't phase them at all. We don't have to prune them much, and with an automatic sprinkler system to take care of watering, they are almost a set-and-forget type of plant. Even when temperatures really start to soar and we're worried that the rest of our yard might bake, we don't have to bring lantanas inside or put up a shade cloth — nothing. They have root systems that hold up well to the weather in all sorts of soil.

Choosing lantana for Texan gardens can also help the other plants thrive, leading to an even more colorful spread. That is, the plant is one of the hanging basket flowers that will keep hummingbirds coming back all summer long. Having plenty of pollinators hanging around is essential for success. Generally, deer also don't like to eat lantana due to the plant's texture, which is great for more rural Texans, though young leaves may not be totally resistant to deer nibbles.