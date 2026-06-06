The Simple Reason You Don't Need A Toilet Brush Anymore

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Scrubbing your stained and yellowing commode might not be how you pictured spending your weekend. But when it starts resembling a bacterial fiefdom more than a toilet fit for humans and starts reeking, you'll have no choice but to grab your trusty brush and clean the bowl thoroughly. And as if this back-breaking and vomit-inducing task isn't enough, you should then clean your toilet brush. Disgusting? Yes. Necessary? Also, yes. Otherwise, the lingering bacteria from the previously dirty bowl will make themselves at home along its handle and in its dense bristles.

That's not all. The bristles are absorbent and have large enough gaps for bacteria, viruses, and other germs to hide in, and start new colonies at will. This won't just make your bathroom smell bad but also promote cross-contamination. The waste and grime stuck to the bristles will further worsen matters. Given these hygienic risks, there's no need for a toilet brush anymore. So, ditch your old toilet brush and opt for better alternatives like disposable wands and silicone scrubbers for cleaning your toilet bowl.

If you need further proof that there's no need for toilet brushes anymore, consider this: Even if you go the extra mile and deep clean one after every use — with chlorine bleach, hydrogen peroxide, or a disinfectant – slotting a wet (or even damp) brush in its holder will invite over moisture-loving bacteria, undoing all your hard work. This will lead to foul toilet odors, especially if the holder doesn't have built-in drainage holes. Over time, mold and mildew might set up shop, and your brush will go from a cleaning tool to a germ-spreading one — unless you commit to cleansing the holder, too.