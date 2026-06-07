Say Goodbye To Curtains: Nate Berkus Has A Better Idea To Cover Kitchen Windows

The smell of a home-cooked meal is hard to beat, unless you're trying to get it out of your kitchen curtains. In that case, smoked bacon or steamed fish suddenly becomes anything but appetizing. According to interior design genius Nate Berkus, that's exactly why you should say goodbye to curtains in favor of a better idea that covers windows while making them seem larger at the same time. "In an area where there's food preparation or steam or smells or things like that, it's usually better to not use a textile," he told a guest on the "Rachel Ray Show" who asked for some kitchen decorating advice. "So, it's usually better to use a shade, or a woven blind, or something like that," Berkus recommended.

The trouble with using fabric kitchen window treatments for your cooking space comes down to what experts at the Royal Society of Chemistry have dubbed "permastink." While their research focuses mostly on why workout clothes smell terrible even after going through the wash, the same science applies to kitchen smells that penetrate your fabric curtains. Tiny odor-causing compounds, oils, and microbes released during the cooking process bond with fibers inside your kitchen curtains, eventually turning rancid-smelling, no matter what you do. That's what makes Berkus's advice to replace heavy fabrics with shades or blinds made of less-absorbent materials so spot-on.