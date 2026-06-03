The Dishwashing Habit From Britain That Seems Strange At First — But We Get It

Not everybody pops their dirty dishes in the dishwasher after a meal. In fact, plenty of folks in the U.K. don't even use a dishwasher at all. If the horrified videos on social media have taught us anything, it's that Americans are always shocked to learn that not only do most British people wash their dishes the old-fashioned way in the sink, but the water isn't running the whole time, either. Instead, Brits just put a washing-up bowl in their sink and clean all their dishes in the soapy water, leaving the tap off.

Sure, this seems a little strange at first, but honestly, we get it! It saves plenty of water versus running the tap for a rinse the entire time, which is an easy way to make your home more sustainable. You also use less water overall because you aren't filling up the entire sink, just the washing-up bowl. Plus, since you're only using one side of the sink for dishes, the other half is still free for other tasks during busy dinner prep.

There is, however, one bit of the tradition that's particularly strange to most Americans — and that's the lack of rinsing at all. Brits typically don't rinse the dishes at the end. They just stack them on a drying rack to let evaporation do its thing. However, this technically isn't unsafe! Experts confirm that leaving a little bit of soap behind isn't really a big deal, health-wise, but that it's still best to remove it.