The Front Porch Feature Barely Anyone Knows About Outside The South — And You Should
There aren't many secrets in Southern architecture quite like the rain porch. It's something that isn't well known (or used!) outside the region, but it should be. But what exactly is a rain porch? Sure, everyone knows that Southern folks love sitting out on their porches; it's one of the main locations for their hospitality! But in poor weather like a sudden, frog-strangling Carolina storm, sitting inside is just fine... unless you have a rain porch, that is. These porches are thought to have originated in South Carolina, hence sometimes being called a Carolina Porch, and started popping up in the early 1800s. They are an extension to the main porch specifically added to keep the elements out.
Unlike a porch that's been enclosed for living space, a rain porch allows you to keep the outdoors separate from you without putting up any screens or walls. It's not just a plain roof extension either. Instead, to keep out the howling wind and rain, the porch is a structure that juts out between three and six feet from the original roofline. It has its own support posts that are secured to the ground in front of the porch, anchored with materials such as in concrete blocks or stacks of bricks. The exterior had a deep slant to it, allowing water runoff to splash down into the yard and nowhere near the porch's inhabitants. This slant also makes sure the porch is shaded for most, if not all, of the day.
Why rain porches should be more popular across the country
These porches were a real product of their time and place. They showed up the most on Greek revival homes or in Victorian cottages in places like the Carolinas and Alabama. Even in these locations, a lot of these homes with rain porches have been disappearing to new construction for a while now. While there are many types of house styles in the country that still favor porches, large outdoor spaces with features like rain porches, slatted porch ceilings used for ventilation, and wide central halls for the breeze to blow on through aren't as common anymore. These have been replaced with modern conveniences like air conditioning to keep the inside cool and exterior fans to cool things down outside.
Yet rain porches still haven't lost their charm or function. Forms of living that blend the interior of homes with their exterior are becoming more popular in recent years, meaning that functional porches will continue to be a huge value add to properties. Not only for everyday enjoyment of the home, but to its eventual resale value, as well (hello, more square feet of living space no matter the weather!). If you're looking for home exterior ideas and inspiration, this Southern secret will keep the elements off your porch. Although they might have been created in the Carolinas to ward off oppressive heat and bad weather, rain porches are a great addition to any home.