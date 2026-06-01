The Front Porch Feature Barely Anyone Knows About Outside The South — And You Should

There aren't many secrets in Southern architecture quite like the rain porch. It's something that isn't well known (or used!) outside the region, but it should be. But what exactly is a rain porch? Sure, everyone knows that Southern folks love sitting out on their porches; it's one of the main locations for their hospitality! But in poor weather like a sudden, frog-strangling Carolina storm, sitting inside is just fine... unless you have a rain porch, that is. These porches are thought to have originated in South Carolina, hence sometimes being called a Carolina Porch, and started popping up in the early 1800s. They are an extension to the main porch specifically added to keep the elements out.

Unlike a porch that's been enclosed for living space, a rain porch allows you to keep the outdoors separate from you without putting up any screens or walls. It's not just a plain roof extension either. Instead, to keep out the howling wind and rain, the porch is a structure that juts out between three and six feet from the original roofline. It has its own support posts that are secured to the ground in front of the porch, anchored with materials such as in concrete blocks or stacks of bricks. The exterior had a deep slant to it, allowing water runoff to splash down into the yard and nowhere near the porch's inhabitants. This slant also makes sure the porch is shaded for most, if not all, of the day.