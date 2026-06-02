Why Are Side-Mounted Outlets No Longer Allowed On Kitchen Islands?

If you're worried about being penalized for having side-mounted outlets, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The NEC generally doesn't enforce changes to pre-existing setups, meaning these code changes only apply to new outlets being installed. Side-mounted outlets that were already installed before the code changes went into effect don't need to be removed, so if you like your outlets the way they are and haven't had any issues, you're likely allowed to keep using them.

However, you may want to consider updating your outlets anyway. Even if you haven't had problems yet, there is still a future risk. You can install a new GFCI outlet in a nearby wall or even in a drawer in your kitchen island to keep the convenience of an outlet by your workspace without as many risks. GFCI, or ground fault circuit interrupters, offer extra protection in wet areas, so you're required to use them in kitchens in order to be up to code.

If you need an outlet for your kitchen island but don't have a conveniently placed wall or drawer, you might want to consider installing a pop-up outlet. There are plenty of benefits to these seamless electrical outlet upgrades, but most importantly, pop-ups are NEC-compliant and pretty convenient. You will need to cut or drill a hole in the top of your counter for the power cord and outlet to sit in, which may be less aesthetically pleasing and potentially tricky if you don't have the right tools or experience. But if you want to upgrade your outlets and are nervous about doing it yourself, contact a professional electrician to help plan and install them!