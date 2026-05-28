What To Do If You Find Weeds Growing Around Your AC Unit

If you're in the middle of your seasonal maintenance routine for your air conditioner, you may be wondering what to do about opportunistic weeds springing up around your AC unit. While a few tiny sprouts may not do any harm at first, they may block fans or coils as they grow, leaving your AC unit struggling to do its job. That's why it's important to remove any weeds within a couple of feet of the unit as soon as you spot them. While removing the weeds is important, you should be careful. Using machinery too close to your AC unit could result in accidental damage. The best way to get rid of them? Pull by hand. By doing it yourself, you can ensure that all the weeds are plucked without damaging the unit. Make sure to dispose of the weeds you pull up to prevent them from reseeding or resprouting.

If you're familiar with common lawn weeds and how to fight them, you may know that hand pulling doesn't always work. Plants that have been left to grow may have tough root systems that are harder to pull up, and there's always the risk that other seeds are waiting to sprout. You can handle taller plants with hand shears and a trowel, but you may also be considering herbicides. These can be used near an AC unit, but you'll need to be careful. While it isn't particularly common, some AC units have a fresh air intake system that pulls outside air in. If yours has that feature, you won't want it running while you're spraying herbicides, so turn your system off first. Additionally, some chemicals can corrode metal over time, so take care not to spray the unit directly.