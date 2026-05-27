What To Do With Your Rosemary In June For Strong, Healthy Growth All Summer
Part of learning how to care for rosemary plants is figuring out what kind of help they need throughout their growing season. Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) is a delicious, flowering herb that's attractive to pollinators as well as human taste buds, and you can keep it healthy all summer by providing proper care in June. As the warmer months start to arrive and temperatures climb, June is a time to pay attention to your watering practices to ensure your plants stay happy and healthy. Additionally, if your rosemary bush has gotten a little out of control, June is a great time for pruning. Cutting back your rosemary also helps it to sprout new growth, allowing it to produce more delicious leaves.
Depending on the climate where you live, June is a transitional time between the end of spring and the start of summer. In some places, rosemary will be blossoming throughout the month of June. Because rosemary growth is usually in full swing by this time, it's best to fertilize this herb at the start of spring before it starts growing again. In June, your rosemary likely won't need fertilizer, depending on how it's planted. Whether your rosemary is growing directly in your garden or in a pot, proper watering and pruning throughout this time will help your herbs thrive this season.
June watering and pruning care for rosemary plants
June is the most important time to ensure your rosemary is getting enough to drink, especially if it's the first year for this perennial. Though overwatering can be a common problem with rosemary plants, you'll need to pay attention to how dry your herb is getting during this month. Despite being a rather drought-tolerant herb, rosemary will likely need to be watered every three to five days during June. This is particularly important to help younger plants become established in your garden. Older rosemary plants may not need watering as frequently. Check that the soil is drying out before you give your herb another drink. Once summer progresses and the weather gets wetter, your rosemary won't need to be watered as much as it will in June.
If you'd like to prune your rosemary, June is a great time to shape and resize your plant. When rosemary is pruned too early in the season, and the weather is colder, it can be harmful to the plant's health. Alternatively, pruning later than June leaves the plant susceptible to growing new leaves that won't be hardy enough when temperatures drop again in the fall. By trimming your rosemary during June, you can ensure your plant is healthy and grows fresh, new leaves throughout the summer. Though rosemary should typically be fertilized earlier than June, some containerized herbs that have benefit from a light feeding at the start of summer.