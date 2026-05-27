What To Do With Your Rosemary In June For Strong, Healthy Growth All Summer

Part of learning how to care for rosemary plants is figuring out what kind of help they need throughout their growing season. Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) is a delicious, flowering herb that's attractive to pollinators as well as human taste buds, and you can keep it healthy all summer by providing proper care in June. As the warmer months start to arrive and temperatures climb, June is a time to pay attention to your watering practices to ensure your plants stay happy and healthy. Additionally, if your rosemary bush has gotten a little out of control, June is a great time for pruning. Cutting back your rosemary also helps it to sprout new growth, allowing it to produce more delicious leaves.

Depending on the climate where you live, June is a transitional time between the end of spring and the start of summer. In some places, rosemary will be blossoming throughout the month of June. Because rosemary growth is usually in full swing by this time, it's best to fertilize this herb at the start of spring before it starts growing again. In June, your rosemary likely won't need fertilizer, depending on how it's planted. Whether your rosemary is growing directly in your garden or in a pot, proper watering and pruning throughout this time will help your herbs thrive this season.