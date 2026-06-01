Reuse An Old Bundt Pan For This Cute DIY Decor That Tricks The Eye

You might not find your Bundt pan useful if you aren't a big baker, find it difficult to bake professional-style cakes in them, or are trying to stay away from sweets. But that doesn't mean you should give it away. That's because you can use them to DIY gorgeous imitation Bundt cakes in a jiffy. They can serve as a decor piece in your kitchen, blend in with your lovely tea party tablescape, or double as the perfect food item for an elaborate prank on your friends and partner. And all you need is some foam insulation to craft them; whatever you have on hand is fine, and there's no need for anything fancy. But if you don't have any leftover spray foam insulation, we like Great Stuff's Gaps & Cracks Cream.

Besides this, you'll need some acrylic paint in a light brown shade to make your imitation Bundt cake look real. You can even use a slightly darker tone to employ shading to your advantage. Moreover, you'll need a sharp knife and a thin-bristled paint brush for this project. In case you want your cake to look fancy, make a little icing with a ready-made spackle, like Dap Fast 'N Final Lightweight Spackling. Use it as is or tint it a bit if you want to make your frosting look custom. Alternatively, you can go with white puffy paint, such as Duncan's Puffy 3D Paint, for that mouth-watering frosting. To go the extra mile, get some artificial berries, too, including raspberries, cherries, and strawberries, to really sell the idea of your real-looking-but-not-real Bundt cake. That being said, keep this out of reach of your young kids, or they might accidentally consume it.