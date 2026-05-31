Transform A Glass Vase From IKEA Into A Luxury Lamp For Your Coffee Table
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Bohemian sideboards to built-in bookshelves, it seems like a lot of the best IKEA hacks start in the furniture aisles. However, TikTokers have recently shared a way to transform a simple glass vase into a luxury lamp that's perfect for a coffee table. @ikeahacksandideas_1st credited DIY enthusiast @menavox with what they described as a "creative twist" on IKEA's RÄFFELBJÖRK Vase. Available for $20 to $40 depending on the size you choose, the sculptural glass decor item has a shimmeringly prismatic mother-of-pearl finish and unusual shape that make it more than adequate for holding a flower arrangement. But to illuminate your space, it's also quite easy to drill a small hole in the side to accommodate a lamp wiring kit that will quickly turn the stunning vase into a statement lamp.
There are definitely some home improvement projects where hiring an electrician is the obvious move, but don't let the idea of working with wiring scare you from this surprisingly simple DIY. Products like the $10 Creative Hobbies Multi Size DIY Lamp Conversion Kit from Amazon come with pre-wired and corded lamp sockets, along with rubber adapters and fittings to ensure a perfect connection with your lightbulb. Although you'll want to carefully read the instructions for your specific lamp kit, paying close attention to the recommended bulb wattage to avoid any overheating, it's a beginner-friendly way to customize the IKEA vase (or even other objects) into one-of-a-kind lighting solutions.
Spray paint and Edison bulbs can add visual interest to your DIY vase lamp
As with most of the professional-looking IKEA decor hacks, this one is highly customizable. Although there's plenty to be said for the vase's colorful glass, it is translucent. Painting it will hide the wiring kit and give the project a more polished look. Spray paint works perfectly, and you can pick any color you like. Consider textured cream versions for an understated-yet-chic look. Highlight the glass fluting with a bright metallic chrome. If you're obsessed with the iridescent look, recreate it with one of the highly-rated Rust-Oleum Color Shift Spray Paint colors. Carefully coat the vase inside and out in a well-ventilated area, letting it dry thoroughly before moving on to the next step.
Drilling a small hole to insert your lamp kit cord is the trickiest part of this project, since the glass can easily shatter. Ditch your regular drill bit for a diamond-tipped one specifically made for ceramic and glass. Place your vase on a dishcloth to keep it steady and a small piece of painter's tape over the spot where you'll insert your cord will keep the drill from slipping. Then, drill at an angle. Work slowly to avoid overheating, since this can cause your glass vase to shatter.
@ikeahacksandideas_1st
DIY enthusiast @menavox wows us again, this time with a creative twist on the IKEA RAFFELBJÖRK Vase! 🌟🎨 She transforms it into a stunning lamp with just a few items like spray paint and a glass drill. Revel in the delight of this quick transformation and light up your space with innovation! 💡✨ #DIYQueen #IKEAHack #CraftyDecor #HomeLighting #CreativeUpcycle #InspirationInAction #ikeahacksandideas #diyvase
The last step is to thread your cord through the top of your vase and out through the hole you've just made. Tighten the adapter around the vase opening and insert the bulb fitting according to your kit's instructions. Since this lamp doesn't rely on a shade, finish off your new lamp with an Edison-style lightbulb for added visual interest and sparkle.