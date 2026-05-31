Transform A Glass Vase From IKEA Into A Luxury Lamp For Your Coffee Table

As with most of the professional-looking IKEA decor hacks, this one is highly customizable. Although there's plenty to be said for the vase's colorful glass, it is translucent. Painting it will hide the wiring kit and give the project a more polished look. Spray paint works perfectly, and you can pick any color you like. Consider textured cream versions for an understated-yet-chic look. Highlight the glass fluting with a bright metallic chrome. If you're obsessed with the iridescent look, recreate it with one of the highly-rated Rust-Oleum Color Shift Spray Paint colors. Carefully coat the vase inside and out in a well-ventilated area, letting it dry thoroughly before moving on to the next step.

Drilling a small hole to insert your lamp kit cord is the trickiest part of this project, since the glass can easily shatter. Ditch your regular drill bit for a diamond-tipped one specifically made for ceramic and glass. Place your vase on a dishcloth to keep it steady and a small piece of painter's tape over the spot where you'll insert your cord will keep the drill from slipping. Then, drill at an angle. Work slowly to avoid overheating, since this can cause your glass vase to shatter.

The last step is to thread your cord through the top of your vase and out through the hole you've just made. Tighten the adapter around the vase opening and insert the bulb fitting according to your kit's instructions. Since this lamp doesn't rely on a shade, finish off your new lamp with an Edison-style lightbulb for added visual interest and sparkle.