Not Cabinets Or Shelves: A Smarter Way To Add Vertical Kitchen Storage Without Clutter

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Of all the rooms in a home, it feels like the kitchen most often craves better organization. There are all sorts of extra storage ideas to free up space, but it can take some trial and error (and some creative thinking) to find the ideal setup. If you've tried various baskets, bins, and kitchen storage carts, maybe it's time to consider another approach. Inspired by professional chefs and commercial kitchens, an incredibly versatile way to add more kitchen storage is a speed rack.

If you've ever worked in or even peeked into a commercial kitchen, you might have seen these wheeled shelves being used to cool, store, and transport food. Also known as a bakery rack, bun rack, or sheet rack, a speed rack is a tall, narrow multi-tiered cart with slots that each fit a sheet pan. If there ever comes a time where you're baking or cooking large quantities for an event or holiday party, it can be handy for its traditional use. However, you could really use the versatile portable shelving for whatever you like in the kitchen. The shelf configuration is completely customizable, allowing you to add or remove levels to fit items of different sizes, from bulky small appliances and storage containers to shallow pans and dishes.

Speed racks are reasonably priced (costing around $200 or less), and you can find several options to fit different spaces, needs, and budgets. The full-size New Star Foodservice Commercial-Grade Sheet Pan Rack, for instance, looks like something you'd see in a professional kitchen, with space for an entire cabinet's worth of items. If you don't need one that large, the Hally Sinks & Tables Bun Pan Rack is half the height (and nearly half the price).