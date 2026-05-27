Woman Turns An Old Cooling Rack Into A Fold-Down Laundry Drying Rack On A Budget

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A fold-down laundry drying rack is one of those household additions that solves a common problem in homes, apartments, or utility rooms where space is limited. Unlike freestanding drying racks that take up floor space, fold-down versions mount to the wall and can fold up flat when not in use, making them ideal for small-space living. Buying one of these products tends to be reasonably affordable, though not dirt cheap, with an example like the Vikaqi Wall Mounted Clothes Drying Rack costing around $50. Alongside a higher price, store-bought racks tend to have a utilitarian look that some shoppers might not favor. There are cheaper and more stylish options you can make yourself. Whether you're on a strict budget or want something more customized, consider making your own fold-down laundry drying rack with a kitchen cooling rack.

In a video, whitneyleighmorris shows how to upcycle a wooden French cooling rack into a fold-down drying rack. In this cool hack for a streamlined laundry room, they use screw hooks to attach the rack to the wall. The Relbro Cup Hooks are a suitable choice, or you can opt for something like the Q Hangers Screw-in Hooks for more security. The fold-down mechanism is created by using two lengths of string, each with one end attached to the wall and the other to the end of the rack, so it holds the rack horizontally when the system is open. To close it and lock it into place, you can fashion a T-latch like the one shown, or use a more straightforward option: a hook-and-eye latch, like the Zxuezheng Hook Eye Latch.