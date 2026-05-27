Woman Turns An Old Cooling Rack Into A Fold-Down Laundry Drying Rack On A Budget
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A fold-down laundry drying rack is one of those household additions that solves a common problem in homes, apartments, or utility rooms where space is limited. Unlike freestanding drying racks that take up floor space, fold-down versions mount to the wall and can fold up flat when not in use, making them ideal for small-space living. Buying one of these products tends to be reasonably affordable, though not dirt cheap, with an example like the Vikaqi Wall Mounted Clothes Drying Rack costing around $50. Alongside a higher price, store-bought racks tend to have a utilitarian look that some shoppers might not favor. There are cheaper and more stylish options you can make yourself. Whether you're on a strict budget or want something more customized, consider making your own fold-down laundry drying rack with a kitchen cooling rack.
In a video, whitneyleighmorris shows how to upcycle a wooden French cooling rack into a fold-down drying rack. In this cool hack for a streamlined laundry room, they use screw hooks to attach the rack to the wall. The Relbro Cup Hooks are a suitable choice, or you can opt for something like the Q Hangers Screw-in Hooks for more security. The fold-down mechanism is created by using two lengths of string, each with one end attached to the wall and the other to the end of the rack, so it holds the rack horizontally when the system is open. To close it and lock it into place, you can fashion a T-latch like the one shown, or use a more straightforward option: a hook-and-eye latch, like the Zxuezheng Hook Eye Latch.
An old cooling rack can turn into an affordable fold-down drying rack
If you already have a cooling rack and some string, this is a very affordable DIY, costing only a few dollars for the hooks and latches. This photo shows a specific rustic style, but the DIY can also work just as well with a metal cooling rack. If you have one you no longer use, clean it up well (making sure to thoroughly remove any kitchen grease), and you can repurpose it for this project. Or you can buy a new one for cheap, like the Cooking Concepts Metal Cooling Rack for just $1.25. To customize the project, spray paint the cooling rack to your desired color and consider different string types for different looks, for example, jute twine for a boho laundry room or pretty ribbon for a girly home.
If you're specifically after the wood look, that might take a bit more effort. If you don't have one already, browse your local thrift stores to see if they have a suitable wooden cooling rack or trivet. Alternatively, order a product like the Log House Walnut Cooling Rack. These wood options tend to be more expensive and less widely available than their metal counterparts, but they might be worthwhile if you prefer the aesthetic.
A downside of this project is its sturdiness. Since it relies on small hooks, don't expect it to hold up to hanging heavy items: it's better for drying delicates and lightweight garments. If you need a more robust out-of-the-way hang-dryer, consider a ceiling-mounted laundry rack to save space where you need it most.